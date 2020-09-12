The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles scored four times in both the first and third innings and rolled to a 9-2 home victory over Trion last Tuesday.
Hadley Middlebrooks struck out 12 batters in seven innings. She gave up four hits and two walks, while both of the runs she allowed were earned. She also helped herself by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Bralie Blevins had a double and picked up two RBIs in the game. Desiree Powell was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Emma Fowler and Jamiah Lewis both crossed the plate twice in the victory.
Chattanooga Valley 8, Dade 0
The Lady Eagles (6-2) got five innings of one-hit ball from Middlebrooks in a five-inning victory at home on Thursday. Middlebrooks struck out eight batters and threw 43 strikes out of 54 pitches.
She also went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI. Fowler was 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Powell had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in one. Blevins was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Leah Johnson recorded three RBIs without the benefit of a hit or a walk.
Saddle Ridge 5, Lakeview 4
The Lady Mustangs clicked off their fourth win in a row as they rallied for a one-victory at Lakeview last Tuesday.
Saddle Ridge trailed 3-1 before scoring four times in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Olivia Acuff got the inning going with an RBI-double, which was followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Alivia Hughes. Raven Yancy capped the inning an RBI-single, the fourth of three straight two-out base hits by the visitors.
Acuff, Yancy and Avery Jenkins all had two hits each, while Kennedy Hayes, Ella Ferry and Riley Spainhower each had singles. Olivia Free allowed nine hits in seven innings, but did not walk a batter and struck out 10 Lady Warriors.
Breanna Johnson had seven solid innings in the circle for Lakeview. She allowed four earned runs and struck out six without walking a batter.
Micha Valdes had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Marisela Jimenez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Makia Mathews went 2 for 3. Peyton Rolfe had a double and an RBI. Skyler Phillips also had a double, while Marissa Moreland added a triple for the Lady Warriors.
Saddle Ridge 5, LaFayette 4
The Lady Mustangs needed eight innings on Thursday, but were able to extend their winning streak to five with a home victory over their rivals.
The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings, bringing the international tiebreaker into effect. The Lady Ramblers would forge a 4-3 lead as Kaylee Tatum drove in Emma Parker with a single in the top of the eighth.
But in the bottom of the eighth, with the runner on second base to start the frame, Saddle Ridge tied the game following a wild pitch and an error before Jenkins layed down a sacrifice bunt to move Yancy to third. Yancy would score moments later on a passed ball.
Acuff went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Free was 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Yancy and Hughes each drove in a run. Free allowed three earned runs in eight innings in the circle. She had seven strikeouts.
Tatum pitched 7.1 innings for the Lady Ramblers, allowing just two earned runs and striking out nine. Marlie Day went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Tatum and Jocelyn McCallie both had an RBI.
Ringgold 8, Trion 5
The Ringgold Middle School softball celebrated an 8-5 road victory over Trion Thursday night.
Pitcher Braylee Raby scattered five hits in a complete game victory. Raby walked two batters and struck out four in the win.
Breanna Freeman was 2 for 2 with a triple and drew a pair of walks, while Shelby Spates went 2 for 4.
Gordon Lee 21, Dade 0
Up 4-0 after three innings, Gordon Lee scored seven times in the top of the fourth before blowing things wide open with a 10-spot in top of fifth en route to a huge win in Trenton last Tuesday.
Gracie Helton had a monster day at the plate with three hits, including a triple. She scored twice and drove in six to pace the Lady Trojans. Macartney Angel was 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Lillian McCullough was a home run away from the cycle and finished with three RBIs.
Kate Chambers was 2 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Camryn Caradine had an RBI and scored five times in the win, while Tenslee Wilson, Sadie Hughes and Autumn Wells each drove in one run. McCullough gave up just two hits and struck out eight in five innings in the circle.
Gordon Lee 11, Dalton 3
The Lady Trojans belted a pair of three-run homers in back-to-back innings and overwhelmed Dalton in a non-league road game Wednesday afternoon.
Chambers had the first home run in the top of the third inning, while Helton launched hers an inning later. Chambers finished 4 for 5, adding a single and a pair of doubles. She drove in five runs and scored three times, while Helton was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Angel was also 4 for 5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Wilson had three hits and drew two walks while driving in two runs. Caradine was 2 for 5 and scored twice for Gordon Lee, while six different players had one stolen base.
Gisele Tankersly gave up six hits in seven innings. She struck out 11 and walked three. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee 9, Lakeview 0
The Navy-and-White broke open a 2-0 game with seven runs in the top of the fourth and rolled to a win at Lakeview on Thursday.
Chambers had three doubles in three trips to the plate. She scored twice and drove in two runs. McCullough was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Wilson doubled and knocked in a run. Tankersly was 2 for 3 with one run scored and Helton added an RBI.
McCullough threw all five innings, allowing four hits and striking out three batters. A total of 46 of the 57 pitches she threw went for strikes.
Phillips had two of the Lady Warriors’ four hits, while Moreland and Brylee Pritchett each had a single for Lakeview (4-4). Johnson pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs with one walk and one strikeout.
Gordon Lee 9, Heritage 1
The Navy-and-White spotted the visitors a run in the top of the first inning and then scored nine unanswered tallies to pick up a win over the Generals on Friday.
Gordon Lee (10-1) scored in every inning except the second. Angel was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while McCullough had two hits and drove in one run.
Chambers, Wilson and Charlsie McElhaney each knocked in a pair of runs in support of Tankersly. Tankersly gave up just three hits and two walks in six innings in the circle, striking out three batters.
Bree Wilson was 2 for 3 and scored the lone run for Heritage (5-2). Macie Collins picked up the RBI and Ella Blansit also had a single.
Addie Edwards allowed four earned runs in five innings of work. She walked four and finished with six strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 10, Dade 0 (JV)
The JV Lady Trojans needed to just four innings pull out a win last Tuesday. Abby Logan had two hits and an RBI at the plate, while she also threw four innings of one-hit ball. She struck out seven batters and walked just one to get the victory.
Marley Stone was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Laney Wilson was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Camdyn Carter had two hits and Kyleigh Custer drove in two runs. Kynleigh Custer, Whitney Blaylock and Kaley Russel all had one RBI each.
Gordon Lee 9, Lakeview 1 (JV)
In Thursday night’s JV contest, Gordon Lee got two hits, including a triple, from Wilson, who also scored a run and drove in four. Abby Logan was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Kyleigh Custer was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Kynleigh Custer was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Carter and Russel both scored twice in the victory.
Logan pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
Hope Alexander had a double for Lakeview. Pritchett had a single and drove in a run, while Riley Pell pitched four innings, walking three batters and striking out two.
Gordon Lee 4, Heritage 1 (JV)
Friday’s nightcap lasted just five innings. Stone and Kynleigh Custer had two hits apiece in the victory. Stone drove in two runs and Custer picked up one RBI. Logan and Maddie Harvey each had a single and a run scored.
Wilson pitched five innings of one-hit ball. She walked five hitters and struck out four.
Ema Tanner had the lone hit and scored the only run for Heritage. Bailey Hollis gave up one earned run in four innings of work with two strikeouts.