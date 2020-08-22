The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs finally raised the curtain on their brand new softball field this past Tuesday afternoon and properly christened it with a dominant 8-0 victory over Dade in a North Georgia Athletic Conference contest.
Olivia Free had an afternoon to remember for the Navy-and-Red. She pitched all five innings of the run-rule contest, struck out six batters, allowed just one hit and did not issue a walk, while needing just 68 pitches to complete the victory. She also with 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Olivia Acuff had a triple and drove in a run. Alli Pettyjohn and Avery Jenkins also had RBIs in the victory and Raven Yancy chipped in with a double as one of Saddle Ridge’s seven hits.
Heritage 14, Trion 0
The Generals got a one-hitter from Addie Edwards in a home-opening victory over the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday. Edwards pitched four innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one hit with no walks.
Macie Collins was 3 for 4 at the plate with a team-high five RBIs. Jenna Ryans had one hit and drove in three runs. Reece Abercrombie and Lilly Krajesky were each 2 for 3 with two runs driven in. Faith Alsobrooks and Ella Blansit were both 2 for 3 with one RBI in the win.
Chattanooga Valley 14, Ringgold 0
The Lady Eagles put up a pair of runs in the top of the first and in the top of the fourth, but it was a 10-run third inning that did the most damage as they picked up the league victory at Ringgold on Tuesday.
Hadley Middlebrooks gave up just two hits and struck out six batters in three innings of work, while Bralie Blevins fanned two in one inning of relief. She allowed just one hit.
Blevins added a two-run single and Kailynn Bailey had a three-run triple during the big third-inning offensive explosion.
Desiree Powell was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Emma Fowler went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored three times, while Leah Johnson, Mylee Howard and Jamiah Lewis all had one RBI.
Kallie Branum was 2 for 2 with a trple for Ringgold, while Bre Freeman was 1 for 2 with a double.
Lakeview 3, LaFayette 2
The Lady Warriors began defense of their NGAC championship with a narrow victory over LaFayette on Tuesday.
Marissa Moreland went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Marisela Jimenez picked up what turned out to be the game-winning RBI on a fifth-inning double. Breanna Johnson pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits and walk with three strikeouts.
Kaylee Tatum gave up just five hits and struck out 10 batters in six innings for the Lady Ramblers, while adding a double at the plate. Emma Parker was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Emma House and Ciarra Lara both had hits for the Lady Ramblers.
Lakeview 5, LaFayette 0In Tuesday’s junior varsity game, the Lady Warriors got the shutout as Hope Alexander, Brylee Pritchett and Kaleigh Johnson all went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Chattanooga Valley 3, LaFayette 0
The Lady Eagles moved to 2-0 on the season after a second consecutive shutout victory on Thursday.
CVMS scored solo runs in the first, third and fifth innings to win in a game played at Ridgeland High School.
The Lady Eagles had seven hits in the game. Howard had a double, a triple, a sacrifice and drove in two runs. Powell was 2 for 2 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Fowler went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and Jamiah Lewis collected one hit in support Middlebrooks, who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball. She walked just two batters and finished the game with 10 strikeouts.
For LaFayette (0-2), House had two of her team’s five hits, one of which was a double. Parker allowed three earned runs in six innings in the circle. She gave up seven hits and two walks and ended the night with six strikeouts.
Heritage 4, Saddle Ridge 2
The Generals are also 2-0 after a close victory over the Lady Mustangs Thursday night in Boynton.
Heritage got a two-run double from Collins as part of a four-run third inning, while Saddle Ridge picked up solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Addie Edwards was 3 for 3 for Heritage with a pair of doubles and an RBI. She also pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Free had two hits and was credited with two RBIs for the Lady Mustangs (1-1). Acuff and Kennedy Hays both had doubles in the loss. Free went the distance for Saddle Ridge. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits in six innings of work. She struck out three batters without issuing a walk.
Gordon Lee 8, Ringgold 0
The Lady Trojans improved to 2-0 on the year with the home win on Thursday.
Lillian McCullough got the win in the circle. Kate Chambers and J.B. Freeman were each 2 for 3 with a double.
Ringgold fell to 0-2 with the loss. No further details on the Lady Tigers were available as of press time.