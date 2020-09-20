It was a total team effort for the Lakeview Lady Warriors who won a non-league slugfest over Red Bud from Gordon County on Monday, 15-7.
Marissa Moreland had three doubles in three trips to the plate. She drove in two runs and scored twice. Skyler Phillips was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hope Alexander was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kori Kinsey doubled, scored once and drove in two, while Payton Rolfe had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs.
Marisela Jimenez had one hit, drew two walks, knocked in a run and scored three times. Micha Valdes was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Riley Green had a hit and knocked in a run, while Makia Matthews had a hit and scored once.
Breanna Johnson pitched five innings. She struck out five batters and allowed just one earned run.
Lakeview 13, Trion 8
The Lady Warriors traveled to Trion a day later and returned home with probably the wildest victory of the season, rallying from 8-3 down before tying it in the sixth and winning it in the eighth.
Lakeview had five triples in the game, including two by Moreland, who drove in two runs and scored twice. Alexander had a triple as one of her two hits. She scored three times and drove in a pair of runs. Matthews was 2 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Phillips had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Rolfe went 3 for 5 with an RBI and scored twice. Jimenez went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Valdes drove in one run and Green scored a run and swiped two of Lakeview’s six stolen bases on the night.
Johnson pitched all eight innings. She gave up five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. All eight of the runs were unearned.
Saddle Ridge 16, Christian Heritage 0
The Lady Mustangs won their sixth consecutive game last Monday, rolling to a shutout win over Christian Heritage in a non-league game played at Dalton’s Edwards Park.
Kennedy Hays gave up just one hit and one walk and struck out six batters in the three-inning rout. Saddle Ridge scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and added seven more in the top of the third.
Olivia Acuff went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Olivia Free had a pair of doubles in three at-bats. She scored twice and knocked in one run, while Raven Yancy was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Riley Spainhower had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs. Hays and Tamra Yancy also had two RBIs apiece, while Carlie Cook and Bree Stephenson each drove in one run.
Gordon Lee 10, LaFayette 2
Bolstered by a six-RBI afternoon by Gracie Helton, the Lady Trojans erupted late to put away pesky LaFayette in a game played last Monday in Chickamauga.
Helton had a two-run double in the third inning, another two-run double in the fifth and finished with a two-run triple in the sixth. Abby Logan and Lillian McCullough also had RBI-triples in the final inning.
Helton finished 3 for 4 and scored twice and McCullough also went 3 for 4. Kate Chambers was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Macartney Angel had a hit, drew two walks and scored twice, while Camryn Caradine and Tenslee Wilson each drove in one run.
McCullough pitched all six innings. She gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Kaylee Tatum allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings in the circle for LaFayette. She walked three batters and struck out eight.
The Lady Ramblers had seven hits, all singles, by seven different players — Tatum, Marlie Day, Jaiden Vinyard, Harley Perkins, Ciarra Lara, Jocelyn McCallie and Cahlee Garmany. Day and Vinyard each recorded one RBI.
Gordon Lee 8, Saddle Ridge 1
The Lady Trojans scored three times in the third and added three more in the sixth as they won in Rock Spring last Tuesday.
Angel had four hits, including a triple. She scored twice and drove in one run. Chambers drove in a pair of runs with a two-run homer in the sixth. Helton had two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice, while McCullough and Sadie Hughes each doubled and knocked in one run.
Wilson went 2 for 4 on the afternoon, while Caradine and Jenny Beth Freeman both had a hit and scored once. Gisele Tankersly pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts.
Free had a double and scored the only run for the Lady Mustangs following a single by Hays. Free allowed seven earned runs in seven innings and finished with seven strikeouts.
LaFayette 8, Dade 0
The Lady Ramblers rebounded to take care of theLady Wolverines in five innings last Tuesday night. It was a big night for Tatum, who fired a five-inning no-hitter and finished with eight strikeouts.
Vinyard went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Tatum and Parker were both 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Perkins, Garmany and Charley Reynolds had two hits each, while Garmany drove in a run. McCallie had a hit and two RBIs, while Lara and Liberty Griffin both had singles.
Heritage 7, LaFayette 1
One day after a 13-0 victory at Ringgold on Tuesday (statistics were not available as of press time), the Generals claimed a home victory over the Lady Ramblers on Wednesday.
Addie Edwards struck out 10 batters. Reese Abercrombie went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, while Macie Collins was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer.
Lara had two hits and an RBI for LaFayette. Tatum also had a pair of hits, while Parker and Day both added one hit. Tatum pitched and finished with three strikeouts.
Heritage 4, Gordon Lee 3
The Navy-and-Red traveled to Chickamauga on Friday and handed the Lady Trojans a setback in their final regular-season game.
Zoe Hendricks gave up just two earned runs in seven innings. She allowed six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Collins went 2 for 4 with a double. Faith Alsobrooks had two hits and an RBI, while Ella Blansit knocked in one run in the win.
McCullough threw all seven innings for the Lady Trojans, allowing a walk and three earned runs. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double. Caradine and Angel each had a hit, an RBI and scored a run. Helton added a hit and an RBI and Chambers recorded a double.
Gordon Lee 7, Dalton 2
The Lady Trojans closed out their regular season with a home win over Dalton on Saturday morning.
McCullough had two hits, including a home run, as she finished with four RBIs. Chambers went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Helton doubled and knocked in a run. Tankersly allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks in five innings in the circle. She finished with six strikeouts.
The North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament is set to be played this week.