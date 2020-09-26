The 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Softball Tournament championship will be decided this week between regular season co-champions Heritage and Gordon Lee.
Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage, while Game 2 will be played Wednesday (time TBD) at Gordon Lee. Game 3, if needed, would also be played Wednesday at Gordon Lee.
The best-of-three series had been slated for this past Friday and Saturday, but wet, unplayable field conditions at Heritage following Thursday’s rain forced the teams to reschedule.
Chattanooga Valley 9, LaFayette 1
The first round of the tournament began last Monday in Flintstone as the Lady Eagles blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. They finished with 12 hits on the afternoon, all singles.
Emma Fowler was 4 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases and three runs scored. Desiree Powell had three hits and a walk. She knocked in three runs and scored three times and Paisley Carter was 3 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI.
Kailynn Bailey had a hit, drew two walks and stole a base, while Leah Johnson, Bralie Blevins and JaMiah Lewis all knocked in one run apiece. Hadley Middlebrooks went all five innings for CVMS. She allowed no earned runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Kaylee Tatum walked four batters and struck out one in 4.2 innings in the circle for the Lady Ramblers.
Marlie Day was the only LaFayette player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored. Emma House and Jada Lara each had one hit.
Heritage 3, Chattanooga Valley 1
The Generals punched their ticket to the finals last Tuesday after getting past the Lady Eagles in a semifinal game.
All four runs in the game came in the third inning.
Hadley Middlebrooks led off the top of the third with a walk for the Lady Eagles and courtesy runner Kyleigh Thrasher would come home later on a two-out single by Fowler.
But in the bottom of the third, a pair of two-out singles and a walk loaded the bases for Heritage’s Macie Collins, who came through with a clutch three-run triple to left field for what turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Chattanooga Valley would manage a one-out walk in the top of the seventh, but it would be the only baserunner for the Lady Eagles the rest of the way.
Bailey Hollis had two hits and scored a run for Heritage, while pitcher Addie Edwards allowed just one earned run on two hits and two walks. She struck out eight in the complete-game victory.
Middlebrooks gave up three earned runs on six hits and four walks in six innings, finishing with nine strikeouts. Fowler went 2 for 3.
Saddle Ridge 11, Lakeview 10
Last Monday witnessed one of the wildest games in NGAC Tournament history as the Lady Mustangs needed nine innings to finally put away the Lady Warriors.
Lakeview led 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but an Olivia Acuff RBI-double plated Raven Yancy, while Acuff moved to third base on the throw home. She would later score on an Olivia Free sacrifice fly to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Lakeview’s Marissa Moreland, who started the inning on second on the international tiebreaker, stole third and scored on an RBI-single by Payton Rolfe. Marisela Jimenez bunted for a single and took second moments later on catcher’s indifference. Micha Valdes’ ground-out brought in Rolfe from third and Makia Mathews ripped an RBI-triple to put the Lady Warriors in front, 9-6.
But even down three, the Lady Mustangs refused to go away. A sacrifice bunt and a strikeout put the leadoff runner at third with two outs and Yancy delivered a two-out RBI-triple. A second run scored on a Lakeview error and Acuff came through with another dramatic RBI-double to tie the score once more.
Lakeview pushed home a run in the top of the ninth on Baylee Pritchett’s squeeze bunt, but Saddle Ridge used an error and a single to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.
The Lady Warriors got the first out at home on a fielder’s choice, but they were unable to do it a second time as Carlie Cook reached base on another fielder’s choice to bring in a run and reload the bases. Lakeview shortstop Hope Alexander snared a liner for the second out, but Yancy would come through with a base-hit to centerfield, her fourth of the day, to score her sister Tamra with the game-winning run.
Yancy had two singles, a double and a triple in six trips to the plate. She scored three times and drove in three runs. Acuff finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Free went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Tamra Yancy also had two hits, while Kennedy Hays matched Cook with one RBI.
Free pitched nine innings, allowing four earned runs with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts.
Pritchett finished with three RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Alexander, Jimenez and Valdes each had two hits. Rolfe, Mathews and Valdes all finished with one RBI, while Breanna Johnson allowed four earned runs in 8.2 innings of work. She struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.
Gordon Lee 5, Saddle Ridge 2
Last Wednesday’s other semifinal saw the Lady Mustangs draw first blood as a groundout off the bat of Free plated the first run of the ball game. Saddle Ridge held the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the second when the Lady Trojans answered back with three runs of their own.
Sadie Hughes tied the game on an RBI-triple and Gordon Lee’s next two runs scored as a result of a pair of Saddle Ridge errors.
The Navy-and-Red got one of the runs back in the top of the fourth inning as Free doubled and came home a little later on an RBI-double by Alivia Hughes.
However, Gordon Lee would again have the answer as a walk and two singles loaded the bases with nobody out. Abby Logan delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in a run and another Saddle Ridge error allowed Gordon Lee’s fifth and final run of the game to cross the plate.
Pitcher Lillian McCullough and the Gordon Lee defense did the rest. McCullough gave up seven hits and a walk in seven innings, but allowed just two earned runs and finished with 11 strikeouts, while the Lady Trojans played errorless defense behind her.
Gisele Tankersly was the only Gordon Lee player with multiple hits as she finished 2 for 3 with a run scored. McCullough, Macartney Angel, Tenslee Wilson and Camryn Caradine all had one hit apiece in the victory.
Free pitched six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Raven Yancy had two hits and scored once, while Hays and Cook both went 1 for 3.
Heritage and Gordon Lee faced off three times during the regular season. Gordon Lee scored a 3-1 non-league win in Boynton on Aug. 25 and lost a 4-3 home decision on Sept. 18 in another non-league contest. The two teams also faced each other in their NGAC clash on Sept. 11, which the Lady Trojans won 9-1 in Chickamauga.