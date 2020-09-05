Saddle Ridge’s Olivia Free has already had some impressive performances so far this season, but last Tuesday night she raised the bar even higher.
Playing at Trion, Free threw a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and drove in five runs at the plate to lift the Lady Mustangs to a 10-0 victory.
Only six of her 41 pitches were not called strikes, while one of her three hits with a three-run homer in the top of the second inning.
Olivia Acuff was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Alivia Hughes also went 3 for 3 with a triple and one RBI. Avery Jenkins had two hits, an RBI, a stolen base and scored three runs, while Raven Yancy had one hit, scored twice and stole four bases.
Gordon Lee 11, Trion 0
Gisele Tankersly allowed just two hits and one walk in four innings of work as the Lady Trojans rolled to a win over Trion last Monday. Tankersly struck out five batters while 41 of her 63 pitches went for strikes.
The Lady Trojans racked up 10 hits. Gracie Helton was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sadie Hughes had a double and drove in two runs. Macartney Angel had two hits and one RBI, while Kate Chambers had one hit.
In the junior varsity game, the two teams got in just one inning before rain washed out the rest of play. Gordon Lee gave up two runs in the frame, but scored six times in the bottom of the inning as six players recorded singles.
Maddie Harvey knocked in two runs with a hit and Kynleigh Custer had an RBI. Abby Logan struck out three and walked one in the circle. She gave up one earned run on two hits.
Chattanooga Valley 2, Gordon Lee 1
The Lady Eagles took the Battle of Walker County last Tuesday in dramatic fashion.
CVMS had a solo run in the bottom of the first on a two-out double by Jamiah Lewis and Leah Johnson added an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth.
Helton knocked in the only run for the Lady Trojans with a two-out RBI-single in the top of the fourth. Gordon Lee would put the first two runners on base in the top of the seventh. However, Chattanooga Valley pitcher Hadley Middlebrooks sandwiched an infield pop-up between two strikeouts to escape the jam and pick up the win.
Middlebrooks gave up just the one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work. She did not walk a single hitter. Emma Fowler was 2 for 3 for the Lady Eagles, while Desiree Powell and Bralie Blevins each had a single in the win.
Helton went 2 for 3 for the Lady Trojans, who lost for the first time this season. Angel and Chambers each had a single, while Lillian McCullough gave up just one earned run on seven hits in six innings in the circle. She finished with two strikeouts.
The JV game was rained out.
Heritage 6, Lakeview 1
An all-Catoosa County showdown took place at Lakeview last Tuesday and it was the Generals staying unbeaten in conference play as they handed the Lady Warriors their first loss of 2020.
Heritage scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. They tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh.
Macie Collins had a big day by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Her two RBIs came on a fifth-inning home run. Ella Blansit had three hits and scored one time. Faith Alsobrooks had a hit and drove in two runs, while Lilly Krajesky was credited with an RBI.
Addie Edwards struck out 10 batters and walked three in seven innings of one-hit ball. The run she allowed was earned.
Hope Alexander had the only hit for Lakeview and drove in the only run. Micha Valdes drew a walk, scored once and stole two bases. Breanna Johnson allowed just two earned runs in seven innings. She struck out three and issued one walk.
The JV game was rained out.
LaFayette 15, Christian Heritage 0
The Lady Ramblers rolled to a big win last Tuesday. Emma Parker had two hits. Cahlee Garmany had one hit and two RBIs, while Hannah Phillips also knocked in a pair of runs. Emma House, Abigail Rowlls, Gracie Davis and Bailey Deal all had one RBI each.
Parker also struck out six batters in the circle, while Marlie Day finished with three strikeouts.
Heritage 9, Chattanooga Valley 0
Blansit had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Generals (5-1, 5-0) shut out the visiting Lady Eagles this past Thursday in Boynton.
Bree Wilson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Jenna Ryans had two hits and two RBIs. Krajesky had one hit and two RBIs and Alsobrooks doubled and drove in one run.
Edwards pitched all five innings, allowing one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Middlebrooks pitched three innings for the Lady Eagles (4-2, 4-2). She gave up four walks and had five strikeouts, while Blevins had one walk and one strikeout in her one inning of relief. Fowler recorded the lone hit for CVMS.
Saddle Ridge 9, Ringgold 0
The Lady Mustangs got another impressive performance from Free in a six-inning victory at Ringgold on Thursday.
Free scattered five hits, walked just one and struck out four batters, while she went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and one RBI. Raven Yancy had three hits, scored twice and drove in one run and Acuff went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Tamra Yancy, Kennedy Hays and Ella Ferry all had one hit each for Saddle Ridge (4-2).
Callie Branum and Emma-Leigh Stephenson had two hits each for the Lady Tigers, while Ariana Battle added one hit. Braylee Raby pitched six innings, walking one and striking out nine.
Dade 3, Lakeview 2
The Lady Wolverines picked up the victory at home on Thursday, dropping the Lady Warriors to 4-2 overall.
Alexander went 2 for 3 in the loss, while Marissa Moreland had a triple and knocked in a run.
Gordon Lee 10, Dade 0
In Saturday’s varsity matchup in Trenton, the Lady Trojans collected 11 hits and broke the game open with six runs in the top of the second inning.
Tankersly had another strong outing with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed in four innings. Tankersly threw just 50 pitches to get to win.
Helton was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Lillian McCullough and Tenslee Wilson each had two hits and one RBI, while Chambers, Hughes and Logan all drove in one run apiece.
Gordon Lee 11, Dade 0
In the JV game, Laney Wilson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate and threw a five-inning no-hitter, walking five batters and striking out 10.
Marley Stone had four of Gordon Lee’s 17 hits. She scored twice and knocked in two runs. Camdyn Carter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Harvey and Kyleigh Custer each had two hits and one RBI.
Kynleigh Custer finished with a pair of hits. Whitney Blaylock knocked in a run and Kaley Russell finished 1 for 3 and scored once.