Abby Logan picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Trojans as Gordon Lee’s junior varsity squad held off LaFayette, 10-8, last week. Logan threw four innings, allowing six earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
Kyleigh Custer had two hits and drove in three runs. Laney Wilson had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Josie Lewis had two hits, scored twice and picked up one RBI.
Emma Parker allowed two earned runs and three walks in three innings for the Lady Ramblers. She finished with two strikeouts.
Harley Perkins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Parker had a double as one of her two hits. She finished with four RBIs, while Marlie Day and Hannah Phillips each had one RBI.
LaFayette 10, Dade 2
The Lady Ramblers got a triple and three RBIs from Jocelyn McCallie in a win over the Lady Wolverines. Perkins was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Jenna Lively had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs and Phillips added a hit. Day struck out eight batters in a two-hitter.
Heritage 4, LaFayette 0
The Generals shut out the Lady Ramblers as Bailee Hollis got the win in the circle. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate, as did Ema Tanner, who knocked in two runs. Kinsey Woodard had a triple and an RBI.
McCallie had two hits for LaFayette, while Cahlee Garmany had a hit. Parker pitched and recorded four strikeouts.
Heritage 5, Gordon Lee 2
Friday’s nightcap lasted just three innings as Hollis picked up another pitching win. She gave up two earned runs and struck out two, also going 2 for 3 with two runs scored at the plate.
Woodard had a hit, scored twice and drove in one run, while Tanner and Piper Martin were each credited with one RBI.
Kynleigh Custer was 2 for 2 and scored two runs for Gordon Lee. Kaley Russel had a double and knocked in a run, while Wilson allowed four earned runs in three innings. She walked one batter and struck out four.