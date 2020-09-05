The Ringgold Middle School Tigers scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and made them hold up in a 12-0 home victory over Gordon Lee to open the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference season on Thursday.
Garrett Edgar went 20 yards on an option play to the left to put the Tigers on the board and Hatten Fries would add a 3-yard score on a fullback dive later in the period.
The defense did the rest as they pitched a shutout to open the season. No further details were available as of press time.
Heritage 35, Lakeview 6
The Generals won their opener this past Thursday. No individual details for Heritage were available as of press time.
Nathaniel Samples scored the only TD of the game for the Warriors, but Lakeview head coach Kelly Williams said his team continued to fight hard and show improvement, even in the loss.
No other scores from Week 1 of the NGAC season had been reported as of press time.
This Thursday’s contests feature Saddle Ridge at Lakeview, Heritage at Gordon Lee, LaFayette at Dade, Ringgold at Trion and Rossville at Chattanooga Valley.