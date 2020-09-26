Haddon Fries scored three touchdowns on the ground and the Ringgold defense forced five turnovers to beat Heritage, 28-12, in a rain-soaked battle of unbeatens this past Thursday night in Catoosa County.
Fries had scoring runs of 15, 21 and 16 yards. Garret Edgar found the endzone on a 3-yard carry and also added a conversion run, while Cole Runion caught a pass for a conversion.
Fries also recovered a fumble, as did Bryce Hart, Nate Owenby, Judah Smith and Colton Gunn, while Fries, Hart, Owenby, Smith, Gunn and Colt Forgey all had a tackle for loss.
Both of the Generals’ touchdowns came on kickoff returns.
No further details were provided as of press time.
Lakeview 22, Saddle Ridge 8
The Mustangs put up a solid effort last Tuesday, but dropped a decision on the road to the Warriors.
Nathaniel Samples, Carson Goff and Blaine Davis had the touchdowns and the conversions for Lakeview.
Holden Ballew had six carries for 49 yards and scored the lone TD of the game for the Mustangs, while adding eight tackles on defense. Spencer Chadwick had one catch for 35 yards and made five tackles on the opposite side of the ball.
Also getting in on the defensive effort for Saddle Ridge was Bentley Cannington (five tackles), Kayle Duncan (four tackles), Nicholas Cigalina (four tackles), Daxtin Edward (three tackles) and Noah Clark (two tackles). Edward had an interception and Jack Harris recovered a fumble.
Chattanooga Valley 40, Lakeview 14
The Eagles got 130 yards passing from quarterback Kain Brown and 156 all-purpose yards from running back Flint Dempsey in a victory over the Warriors on Thursday.
Brown passed for two touchdowns, while Dempsey picked up two scores. In addition, running back Demetree Bates had 87 yards, one TD and a conversion, while Carter Myers returned a fumble 20 yards for another score.
Samples and Goff both scored touchdowns and made conversions for the Warriors.
In other action from last week, Dade County defeated Rossville on Thursday by a score of 42-0. No further details were provided.
LaFayette was slated to face Gordon Lee, but no details had been provided as of press time, while Saddle Ridge’s Thursday game at Trion was moved to Tuesday of this week.