Macie Collins had 15 points as the Heritage Lady Generals slipped past Gordon Lee, 34-33, in a non-league battle in Chickamauga on Tuesday.
Heritage led 29-21 going into the fourth quarter when the Lady Trojans rallied. However, the comeback attempt fell one point short.
Bree Wilson had six points for the Lady Generals (3-1, 1-0). Natalie Vaughn added four points, followed by Reese Abercrombie with three and Faith Alsobrooks and Kellie Boehm with two each.
E.G. Hixon had 11 points for Gordon Lee (2-2, 1-0). Abby Logan and Tenslee Wilson added eight apiece. Macartney Angel finished with four points and Lexi Foster dropped in two.
The boys' game was not played.
Ringgold girls 47, Chattanooga Valley 12
Mylee Howard had four points for the Lady Eagles (0-1, 0-1) in their long-awaited season debut. JaMiah Lewis, Georgia Mae Anderson, Desiree Powell and Emma Fowler all scored two.
Individual scoring for the Lady Tigers had not been reported as of press time and no details were reported on the boys' contest.
Saddle Ridge boys 22, Ringgold 20 (JV)
On Monday, Daxtin Edwards knocked down two 3-pointers in the third period and finished with a team-high eight points for the winners. Trenton Kennerly added seven points and Hayden Bowman had six on a pair of threes. Elijah Decker hit a free throw in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Details for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.