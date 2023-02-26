Micah Gravley

Micah Gravley (R-Douglasville) on the floor of the Georgia State House during his time as a representative. 

 Special

Micah Gravley was recently elected to represent Congressional District 14 (CD 14), which includes 14 counties in Northwest Georgia, on the State Transportation Board.

Gravley was elected by a caucus of state representatives and senators from Georgia CD 14. He will replace Jerry Shearin, who did not seek re-election after five years on the board.

