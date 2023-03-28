Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) has a shot rejected by UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the second half of their West Regional Elite 8 game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @...

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has his shot blocked by UConn’s Andre Jackson in their Elite Eight game. The Huskies won to reach the Final Four for the fifth time in team history.

 Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS - L.E. Baskow

An unpredictable and wildly entertaining college basketball season has delivered an unlikely Final Four.

Fourth-seeded UConn, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 9 Florida Atlantic will compete in the national semifinals Saturday in Houston at NRG Stadium.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In