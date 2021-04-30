A Metro Task Force investigation at a residence on Addington Drive early Friday morning resulted in two arrests on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Marie Hampton, 37 and Stanish Tarsha Boykin, 44 were arrested at the residence around 2:30 a.m. Friday after agents recovered both marijuana and methamphetamine.
Hampton is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Boykin is charged with felony possession of meth, a felony probation violation and misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Rome man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
Floyd County Sheriff's deputies picked up a Rome man in East Rome Thursday on a warrant following an incident at his home on Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Luther Dwayne Webb, 46, was arrested at his home on East Twelfth Street on a felony aggravated assault charge. Webb is alleged to have fired a gun at another person around 7 a.m. At one point in the investigation the Rome-Floyd SWAT team was called out to respond to the incident and shut down traffic in the area.
Roman facing fugitive charge out of Alabama
A Rome man was picked up by a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Thursday after authorities learned of an active warrant for his arrest in a neighboring state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Wayne Huskins, 45, was arrested at his home Friday afternoon and charged with a felony for being a fugitive from justice.
March assault leads to arrest of Rome man
An altercation in Rome back on March 6 led to the arrest of a Rome man on two felony charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derricus Anshone Clarke, 21, was picked up by deputies armed with warrants charging Clarke with felony aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Clarke is alleged to have broken out the rear window to a victim's 2014 Chevy Malibu and struck the victim in the head with a gun.
The warrant do not specify where the incident occurred.
Task Force arrests two after raid at location on Blankenship Place
A raid Thursday at a home on Blankenship Place has resulted in the arrest of a Rome man and woman on multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jatavious Markel Smith 27, and Taniesha Marshae Nicholson, 30, were each charged with felonies for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Smith also faces a bond violation charge and is being held on undisclosed charges out of Baldwin County.
Rome man arrested on aggravated assault charge
A choking incident at a location on Jones Road February 25 has led to the arrest of a Rome man on a felony aggravated assault charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Toby Barker, 27, was arrested at a Kingston Road home Thursday by deputies who had a warrant for Barker's arrest.
Barker is accused of putting his hand around the throat of a victim and applied enough pressure to force the victim to momentarily stop breathing. The warrant alleges Barker intended to kill the victim.
In addition to the felony assault charge Barker is also charged with misdemeanor battery, giving authorities a false name or ID and two felony probation violations.
Three face drug charges after traffic stop in Armuchee
Floyd County police arrested a man and two women Thursday evening following a traffic stop for a brake light violation at the intersection of US 27 North and Walenda Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gene Antonio Moses, 41, or Summerville was pulled over for the traffic violation and found to be in possession of marijuana and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Two female passengers, 24-year-old Lacey Janay Mote and 31-year-old Sharleigh Ellena Watkins both of Rome were also allegedly found in possession of meth.
All three face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine whiles Moses faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
West Rome traffic stop leads to meth arrest
A K9 unit alerted to a vehicle following a traffic stop in West Rome late Thursday night leading to a felony drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henry Daniel Jackson III, 38, was stopped near the intersection of Old Airport Road and Woodbine Avenue for a window tint violation.
Police then determined Jackson was driving on a suspended vehicle registration. Later, the K9 unit led to the recovery of methamphetamine from the vehicle.
Jackson is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for the window tint violation and and driving on a suspended registration.