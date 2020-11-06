Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force agents armed with search warrants arrested three people during an investigation that took them to three neighboring locations on Paris Drive Thursday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Sentell Wimbley, 41, was arrested at 115A Paris Drive where officers confiscated an undisclosed amount of cocaine. Officers also found a set of digital scales and plastic bags.
Wimbley is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, along with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and a parole violation.
Officers also search 117B Paris Drive where they recovered marijuana, digital scales and a Glock handgun.
Daniel Chessman Smith, 45, was taken into custody at the same location and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Finally, officers went to 119B Paris Drive where a search turned up pre-packaged marijuana.
Eric Shauntell Heath, 40, ran from officers but was ultimately caught and charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and a misdemeanor for obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Floyd County man accused of taking truck and boat
A Rome man was arrested by Floyd County police Thursday following an investigation into the theft of a truck and bass boat from property on Hill Minshew Road back in July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rodney Shane McClarity, 39, took a 2013 Ford F-150 truck and a 2000 Skeeter bass boat on July 10 after breaking into a home where he took truck keys and other items along with another unidentified individual. The boat was recovered in pieces at a location on Economy Lane in August.
McClarity is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking a motor vehicle and burglary in the first degree.
Rome man charged with cruelty to children
A Rome man faces a felony charge of cruelty to children after being served with a warrant for his arrest Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher John Neal, 30, was arrested by Floyd County police on accusations stating Neal used a shoe to strike a girl under the age of 18 in the face Wednesday.
Rome man accused of choking a woman in front of children
Rome police were called to a home on Clark Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, after a man allegedly choked a woman in front of four children, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Denise William Chastain, 20, was arrested at his home where police allege that he intended to kill the victim by choking her.
Chastain is charged with felony aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and criminal trespassing.
Woman accused of violating protective order, breaking into home
Floyd County police arrested a local woman early Friday morning after the suspect allegedly broke into a home on Plemons Drive, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hope Leann McAlee, 34, Aragon, was arrested by Floyd County police around 2:30 a.m. Friday after she violated a conditional bond by contacted a man and breaking into his home.
She is charged with felony first degree burglary and aggravated stalking.
Police: Woman harbored fugitive
A local woman who seen with a man being sought by police in Shannon on Thursday afternoon faces a felony charges after trying to run from Floyd County police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cara Shianne Bagwell, 20, was arrested Thursday near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Avenue B in Shannon. She told police she did not know who the man with her was. Later the girl’s mother told officers that her daughter had been dating the man who is wanted on a couple of charges.
Bagwell is charged with a felony for hindering the arrest of a criminal and misdemeanors for obstruction of officers and loitering or prowling. The man was able to elude authorities Thursday.
Doug Walker, associate editor