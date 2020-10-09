A Riverdale man was returned to Rome by Floyd County Sheriff's deputies Thursday to answer to charges that he bought a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban in Rome on August 16 using $2,500 in counterfeit cash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ira Jonte McGuire, 25, of Riverdale, is charged with felony forgery and theft by deception charges in Rome.
Rome man arrested on ID fraud and burglary charges
The investigation into an October 5 incident at an undisclosed location in Rome has led to the arrest of a local man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Tyrell Jenkins, 21, was arrested by Rome police.
Jenkins is alleged to have broken into an unoccupied residence on October 5, leaving the home with a handgun and a variety of personal papers and documents. Reports say he used some of the documents in order to set up an email account and establish himself as an authorized user of the victim's American Express card.
Jenkins is charged with felony identity fraud and burglary.
Rome woman arrested on burglary and theft by receiving charges
A Rome woman faces several felony charges as a result of a break-in at a home on Williamsburg Drive early Thursday morning, October 8
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nikia Leigh Dewitte, 40, was arrested by Rome police and found in possession of items taken from the home, including the victim's passport, birth certificate and social security card.
Dewitte is charged with felony burglary and identity fraud along with a misdemeanor for theft by receiving stolen property.
She also faces a felony probation violation.
Foot chase results in injury to officer, felony charges against Rome man
At least one local law enforcement officer suffered injuries during a foot chase in the area of Dean Street and East Nineteenth Street Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlos Demond Woodard, 31, was ultimately taken into custody by Rome police just before 3 p.m. and charged with felony obstruction for pulling an officer over a fence that resulted in injuries to the officer.
Woodard also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count, a probation violation and three counts of contempt of Superior Court.
Villa Rica man charged with making terroristic threats
A man who is alleged to have used social media to produce a video threatening harm to another man has been arrested by Floyd County police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachery Austin Henson, 22, of Villa Rica was arrested at a home on Avery Road by Floyd County police and charged with making terroristic threats. He is accused of sending the west Floyd County victim a video threatening to put the victim inside an oven.
Henson also faces a parole violation.
Woman charged with aggravated assault
An altercation at a residence on Shorter Avenue has resulted in the arrest of a Rome woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mellissa Renee Billew, 44, was arrested by Floyd County police who were called to a home on Shorter Avenue where a man had been stabbed in the arm twice by a woman using a screwdriver.
Billew is charged with felony aggravated assault under provisions of the Family Violence Act.
Adairsville man charged with possession of meth
A traffic stop late Thursday night resulted in felony drug charges against an Adairsville man after police watched him toss a rag out of his vehicle. It was later discovered that rag contained a glass smoking pipe with meth in the bowl.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Luis Lopez, 50, of Adairsville, was stopped by Floyd County police near the intersection of Georgia 20 and U.S. 27 Thursday night just after 8 p.m.
Police said that once they got to the jail, officers there observed Lopez attempt to destroy a bag of methamphetamine.
Lopez is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs across the guard line of the jail and tempering with evidence and possession of drug related objects,
He faces misdemeanors for driving without a license.
Rome man charged with felony shoplifting
A Rome man who is alleged to have taken video equipment from a store in West Rome this summer was arrested by local authorities Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Richard Dye Jr., 32, was arrested by Floyd County police and charged with taking two DVR systems, two four-channel wireless camera systems, four cameras and other electronics equipment valued in excess of $1,500 from Harbor Freight on Shorter Avenue back in late July.
Dye is charged with felony shoplifting and a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license.
West Rome break-in leads to arrest of a Coosa man
A Floyd County resident was apprehended by Floyd County police early Friday morning in West Rome after officers learned of outstanding warrants for his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Dalton Morgan, 26, of Coosa, faces felony aggravated stalking charges after he was arrested following a break in at a home on Weathington Road October 4. According to warrants, Morgan left a note for a woman inside the home and used another person's cell phone to text the victim. He is also alleged to have used various apps to send other messages to the woman in violation of a protection order.
Morgan is actually charged with three counts of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor county of criminal trespass.