Melissa Blevins selected as GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher of the Year

Melissa Blevins, lead teacher and site manager for Adult Education in Gordon County, was named Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Adult Education Teacher of the Year for 2022.
“The State of Georgia needs the Adult Education program,” Blevins said. “When you think of the hundreds of thousands of Georgians, between the ages of 18 and 64 who don’t have a high school diploma, the need for Adult Education is obvious.”
Melissa Shaw, vice president of Adult Education at GNTC, said that Blevins’ 26 years of experience as an Adult Education teacher is a testament to her love for students and GNTC.
“Melissa is an inspiring, dedicated example to both her students and her peers,” Shaw said. “Her goal is for every student she teaches to succeed and she is a vital member to the Adult Education team.”
Blevins will be recognized as GNTC’s Teacher of the Year at the 2022 Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education Leadership Institute that takes place, March 14-16, in Atlanta. One instructor, from Georgia’s 22 technical colleges, will be chosen as the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year during a special recognition dinner on Tuesday, March 15.
“I was honored to be chosen as GNTC’s representative,” Blevins said. “This program not only provides a way for the citizens of Georgia to obtain an education, it also includes curriculum to prepare them for the job market.”
The Adult Education program offers instruction in Adult Learning Centers throughout its nine-county service area. Instructional areas include preparation for the Georgia High School Equivalency (the GED test or the HiSET exam), adult secondary education, adult basic education and English as a Second Language. Centers have modern computer labs, study materials, resources and professional adult education staff for both day and evening programs. Distance Learning options are also available.
Classes operate year-round and are offered at no cost. GNTC is an official GED® Testing Center and a site for computer-based GED Testing in partnership with Pearson VUE, GED Testing Services and the Technical College System of Georgia. For more information, contact GNTC’s Office of Adult Education at 706-295-6976.