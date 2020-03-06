Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette St., Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes; must sign a document saying that you understand and agree to abide by rules and procedures for addressing the commission. The rules include: no use of obscene or profane language and no personal threats, attacks or personally abusive comments directed against an individual citizen, county employee or non-elected official; no complaints or grievances against county employees unless permitted by the county’s personnel policy or other law. The form can be signed any time prior to the meeting, including at the location of the meeting and up until it starts. There is no requirement and no field on the form for recording the topic upon which someone wishes to speak. There is another form online that bears the same title and has a field for sharing the topic one wishes to discuss, either at a meeting or with a county official. Potential speakers are encouraged to use the online form if they have a specific issue they would like addressed. The online form is not required but can be used for speaking at commission meetings. People can choose which they want to use. The online “Public Comment Request Form” is available at https://www.catoosa.com/publiccomment. Printed forms are available at commission meetings and request only dates, a printed name and a signature. They do not ask for the topic the signer wishes to address. Either form is acceptable for speaking at a commission meeting.
Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee St., Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
Catoosa County Board of Education meetings are held the first Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland St., Ringgold. Public participation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Work sessions are the Thursday before the first Tuesday. All meetings are open to the public.