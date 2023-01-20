January 5, 2023, at 6:30 pm , La Fayette-Walker County Public Library
Call to Order- David Boyle
Approval of minutes on a motion by George Rogers, Eddie Upshaw.
Passed unanimously
Treasurer Report- George Rogers
Suggested Dues $35 for 2023. Treasury started at $5,254. $1,500 scholarship fund, designated. $3,754 available in treasury. No expenditure in December.
Act Blue donations may have gone in automatically
President’s Review
Eight years ago, Walker County Democrats started with six people meeting for conversation
Became an official, certified party after three years
Zoom meetings helped the group keep meeting and growing during pandemic
Increased media coverage and rallies helped group become more visible in the community.
We honor members we have recently lost: Susan Darling, Morris Powell, Virginia Daniels, Julia Sexton, Bobby McDonald.
Community Outreach Review- David Boyle
Two scholarships were given to high school seniors, May 2022
Hired Youth Outreach worker with donation, June 2022
Party caucus, elected representatives and delegates to state convention in June.
Fall rally success
Election- voter protection process; mailed 3,500 postcards; billboard on highway
Runoff election- “get out the vote” phone calls--effective.
Future Goals:
Nurturing candidates for office
Build funding for the 2024 election cycle.
Spring rally “We Will Engage in Civil Discourse”
Fall rally “How Minds Change”
Another rally idea “Strengthening Democracy”
Books to read
The Space Between Us by Sarah B. Anderson, working towards civility and peace in a politically polarized nation
How Minds Change by David McRaney, empathy and understanding are crucial to cultural shift
Issues to focus on:
Climate Action and Recycling
Affordable Housing with reasonable income limits
Healthcare access
Letters to the editors, both Chattanooga and northwest Georgia publications
Progressive Youth Council Report- Stella Babb
Goal: to engage the youth of northwest Georgia
Upcoming meetings: 1st Saturday of each month
Meeting locations are in La Fayette, new virtual component allows people to attend through Facebook
Looking for young people of different ideologies to discuss issues
Stella recently gave a talk on “Civic Engagement” at La Fayette High School
Future vision: to become more active and influential in local community
Events Committee Appointments to work with Executive Committee:
Susan Hays
Nathan Gibson
Eddie Upshaw
Margaret Hall
Officer Elections:
Chairperson- David Boyle
1st Vice Chair- The Rev. Don White
2nd Vice Chair- vacant (Jim Johnson was not present and declined)
Secretary- Stanley Porter
Treasurer- George Rogers
State Committee: Mike Rasbury and Jonathan Cabe
Alternate State Committee: George Rogers
Technology officer: open (Jenny Crisp may be interested)
Approval of election by acclimation, unanimous consent.
-Motion: Eddie Upshaw; -Second: Margaret Hall
Reading- David Boyle
“The future of the nation lies in Georgia,” by David Boyle
We can make a difference again.
Next Meeting
February 2, 2023, Chickamauga Library, 306 Cove Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707
PS: A delicious buffet was served by Lisa Jones Taff and her sister, Connie. Very enjoyable.