Two candidates are seeking the Georgia House District 3 seat: incumbent Dewayne Hill, who is seeking re-election, and challenger Jeff Holcomb. Both are Republicans. No Democrats are running in this race, so the primary election will decide the winner. All of District 3 lies within Catoosa County; of the county’s 11 precincts, three — Chambers, Woodstation and Blackstock — are not in the district. Primary election day is June 9. The last day to register for this election is May 11. Early voting starts May 18.
