Four candidates are seeking the Catoosa County Commission chairman post: incumbent Steven Henry, who is seeking re-election, and challengers Greg Gordy, Ray Johnson and Ernest Pursley. Henry, Gordy and Johnson are Republicans. Pursley is a Democrat, so he will face the Republican primary election winner in November. Election day is June 9. The last day to register for this election is May 11. Early voting starts May 18.
