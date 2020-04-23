Four candidates are seeking the Catoosa County Commission chairman post: incumbent Steven Henry, who is seeking re-election, and challengers Greg Gordy, Ray Johnson and Ernest Pursley. Henry, Gordy and Johnson are Republicans. Pursley is a Democrat, so he will face the Republican primary election winner in November. Election day is June 9. The last day to register for this election is May 11. Early voting starts May 18.

