Two candidates are seeking the Catoosa County coroner post: Crystal King and James Spurling Mike Key. Both are Republicans. No Democrats are running in this race, so the primary election will decide the winner. Election day is June 9. The last day to register for this election is May 11. Early voting starts May 18.

