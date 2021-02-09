Molly Huhn holds a political science degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from Michigan State University College of Law, but her heart is in local government.
“I never wanted to be a lawyer,” says Huhn. “I did want to be a politician, maybe at the state level, until I experienced working in city government.”
Huhn worked for several years as an attorney before she decided to take a position with the city of Savannah. She served first as purchasing director then as project manager for a $165 million arena the city was building.
Between her two positions in Savannah, she took some time off to stay home with her four young children. She knew by this time that local government was her passion and where she felt she could make a difference. Although she would return to Savannah government for a while, her mind often wandered to the place of her birth and of many of her relatives: the Chattanooga area.
When Huhn saw one day that Fort Oglethorpe was looking for a city manager she phoned immediately. After submitting her credentials and after an extensive interview process that included one virtual and one in-person interview with the mayor and City Council, she was hired. She began work on Aug. 31, 2020, freeing Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Mike Helton, who had been serving as interim city manager for nine months, to return to his department.
“I’ve been so impressed by everyone in Fort Oglethorpe city government,” Huhn said in December. “They’ve all been so kind and have tried to make my transition easier.”
For all the challenges of a COVID-19 world, Huhn said there have been a few advantages in settling into her new job. “Because of things being restricted right now I’ve had time to spend with the department heads and get to know them and really see what they do.”
Huhn has gone on calls with the water and sewer department and with the codes enforcer and has even personally fielded calls at the city water department. She’s also met a number of local business owners and plans to meet more as COVID restrictions lift.
“Local government,” says Huhn, “is the most rewarding level of government to work in. It’s where you can make positive changes for people every day. The employees of Fort Oglethorpe do that and I’m glad to be working with them.”
Huhn said one thing that impressed her about Fort Oglethorpe was the number of long-time employees with the city. “When people are staying around, that says something.”
While she’s was still somewhat new on the job, Huhn said in December that she had already learned a lot about existing projects. “There was the recent tornado — we’re still trying to replace trees we lost and repair some damage,” she said in December.
Huhn has also inherited the Lafayette Road project, which she said should be finished sometime in March. “The city just received a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to develop a 10-15-year revitalization program that will include its historic district on Lafayette Road and Barnhardt Circle.”
Huhn said the most important thing she wanted residents of the city to know is that her job is to help. “If someone has a problem, I want to hear about it. That’s what I’m here for. No one is ever bothering me by calling with a problem.”