MAXPREPS TOP 20 NATIONAL BOYS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Nov 25, 2021

(as of Nov. 25)1. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) — Record: 8-0, Preseason Ranking: 12. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) — Record: 2-0, Preseason Ranking: 23. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — Record: 3-0, Preseason Ranking: 34. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) — Record: 3-0, Preseason Ranking: 55. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) — Record: 6-0, Preseason Ranking: 76. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) — Record: 10-0, Preseason Ranking: 87. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) — Record: 5-0, Preseason Ranking: 98. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.) — Record: 4-0, Preseason Ranking: NR9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) — Record: 8-1, Preseason Ranking: 410. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) — Record: 3-0, Preseason Ranking: 1011. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) — Record: 0-0, Preseason Ranking: 1112. Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, Calif.) — Record: 5-1, Preseason Ranking: 613. Real Salt Lake Academy (Herriman, Utah) — Record: 0-0, Preseason Ranking: 1214. St. Benedict's Prep (Newark, N.J.) — Record: 0-0, Preseason Ranking: 1315. West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Fla.) — Record: 4-0, Preseason Ranking: NR16. The Skill Factory (Atlanta) — Record: 8-1, Preseason Ranking: NR17. Huntington St. Joseph Prep (Huntington, W. Va.) — Record: 1-1, Preseason Ranking: 1518. Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.) — Record: 2-0, Preseason Ranking: 1919. The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) — Record: 5-1, Preseason Ranking: NR20. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, Fla.) — Record: 6-1, Preseason Ranking: NR(The MaxPreps Top 20 National Girls' Basketball Rankings are not currently available)