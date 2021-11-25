(as of Nov. 25)

1. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) — Record: 8-0, Preseason Ranking: 1

2. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) — Record: 2-0, Preseason Ranking: 2

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — Record: 3-0, Preseason Ranking: 3

4. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) — Record: 3-0, Preseason Ranking: 5

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) — Record: 6-0, Preseason Ranking: 7

6. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) — Record: 10-0, Preseason Ranking: 8

7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) — Record: 5-0, Preseason Ranking: 9

8. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.) — Record: 4-0, Preseason Ranking: NR

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) — Record: 8-1, Preseason Ranking: 4

10. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) — Record: 3-0, Preseason Ranking: 10

11. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) — Record: 0-0, Preseason Ranking: 11

12. Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, Calif.) — Record: 5-1, Preseason Ranking: 6

13. Real Salt Lake Academy (Herriman, Utah) — Record: 0-0, Preseason Ranking: 12

14. St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) — Record: 0-0, Preseason Ranking: 13

15. West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Fla.) — Record: 4-0, Preseason Ranking: NR

16. The Skill Factory (Atlanta) — Record: 8-1, Preseason Ranking: NR

17. Huntington St. Joseph Prep (Huntington, W. Va.) — Record: 1-1, Preseason Ranking: 15

18. Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.) — Record: 2-0, Preseason Ranking: 19

19. The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) — Record: 5-1, Preseason Ranking: NR

20. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, Fla.) — Record: 6-1, Preseason Ranking: NR

(The MaxPreps Top 20 National Girls’ Basketball Rankings are not currently available)

