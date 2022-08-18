MaxPreps Preseason Rankings sherpst sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLASS AAA1. Cedar Grove2. Sandy Creek3. Carver-Atlanta4. Calvary Day5. Monroe Area6. Dougherty7. Peach County8. Thomasville9. Carver-Columbus10. Stephens County11. Hart County12. Crisp County13. ADAIRSVILLE14. Oconee County15. RINGGOLD16. Mary Persons17. Savannah Christian18. Pickens19. LAFAYETTE20. Upson-Lee21. White County22. Harlem23. Liberty County24. Hephzibah25. JacksonCLASS AAAA1. CEDARTOWN2. Benedictine3. Trinity Christian4. North Oconee5. Bainbridge6. Cairo7. Perry8. Burke County9. Riverdale10. Hapeville Charter11. Holy Innocents’12. Starr’s Mill13. Southwest DeKalb14. Whitewater15. Central-Carroll16. Troup County17. Stockbridge18. New Hampstead19. Pace Academy20. Lovett21. LaGrange22. Luella23. Stephenson24. NORTHWEST WHITFIELD25. Cherokee Bluff Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Update: Holland named sole Rome City Schools superintendent candidate, says he hasn't accepted position yet Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back