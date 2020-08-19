Class A Private School

1 Athens Academy

2 Prince Avenue Christian

3 Wesleyan

4 Fellowship Christian

5 Eagle’s Landing Christian

6 Holy Innocents’

7 Hebron Christian

8 Christian Heritage

9 Trinity Christian

10 Savannah Christian Prep

Class A Public School

1 Brooks County

2 Irwin County

3 Dublin

4 Mitchell County

5 Clinch County

6 Wilcox County

7 Commerce

8 Lincoln County

9 Marion County

10 Bowdon

Class AA

1 Rabun County

2 Thomasville

3 Callaway

4 Bleckley County

5 Fitzgerald

6 Dodge County

7 Pace Academy

8 Pepperell

9 Washington County

10 Northeast-Macon

Class AAA

1 Cedar Grove

2 Crisp County

3 Oconee County

4 Hart County

5 Pierce County

6 Appling County

7 Rockmart

8 Dawson County

9 Douglass

10 Greater Atlanta Christian

Class AAAA

1 Bainbridge

2 Marist

3 Jefferson

4 Carver-Columbus

5 Jenkins

6 Benedictine

7 Flowery Branch

8 Thomas County Central

9 Perry

10 North Oconee

Class AAAAA

1 Blessed Trinity

2 Warner Robins

3 Ware County

4 Coffee

5 Veterans

6 Woodward Academy

7 Starr’s Mill

8 Dutchtown

9 Wayne County

10 Cartersville

Class AAAAAA

1 Buford

2 Carrollton

3 Westlake

4 Lee County

5 Allatoona

6 Dacula

7 Richmond Hill

8 Valdosta

9 Rome

10 Lanier

Class AAAAAAA

1 Lowndes

2 Grayson

3 Parkview

4 Colquitt County

5 North Gwinnett

6 McEachern

7 Mill Creek

8 Collins Hill

9 Camden County

10 Marietta

