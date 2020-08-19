Class A Private School
1 Athens Academy
2 Prince Avenue Christian
3 Wesleyan
4 Fellowship Christian
5 Eagle’s Landing Christian
6 Holy Innocents’
7 Hebron Christian
8 Christian Heritage
9 Trinity Christian
10 Savannah Christian Prep
Class A Public School
1 Brooks County
2 Irwin County
3 Dublin
4 Mitchell County
5 Clinch County
6 Wilcox County
7 Commerce
8 Lincoln County
9 Marion County
10 Bowdon
Class AA
1 Rabun County
2 Thomasville
3 Callaway
4 Bleckley County
5 Fitzgerald
6 Dodge County
7 Pace Academy
8 Pepperell
9 Washington County
10 Northeast-Macon
Class AAA
1 Cedar Grove
2 Crisp County
3 Oconee County
4 Hart County
5 Pierce County
6 Appling County
7 Rockmart
8 Dawson County
9 Douglass
10 Greater Atlanta Christian
Class AAAA
1 Bainbridge
2 Marist
3 Jefferson
4 Carver-Columbus
5 Jenkins
6 Benedictine
7 Flowery Branch
8 Thomas County Central
9 Perry
10 North Oconee
Class AAAAA
1 Blessed Trinity
2 Warner Robins
3 Ware County
4 Coffee
5 Veterans
6 Woodward Academy
7 Starr’s Mill
8 Dutchtown
9 Wayne County
10 Cartersville
Class AAAAAA
1 Buford
2 Carrollton
3 Westlake
4 Lee County
5 Allatoona
6 Dacula
7 Richmond Hill
8 Valdosta
9 Rome
10 Lanier
Class AAAAAAA
1 Lowndes
2 Grayson
3 Parkview
4 Colquitt County
5 North Gwinnett
6 McEachern
7 Mill Creek
8 Collins Hill
9 Camden County
10 Marietta