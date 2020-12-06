The Saddle Ridge Mat Mustangs loss a close dual match to Trion on Thursday, 45-38.
Athens Parker (72 pounds), Micah Smith (130), Brady Wilson (140) and Bentley Cannington (150) all won with first-period pins. Nicholas Cigalina (180) stuck his opponent in the second period, while major decisions were turned in by Jacob Bond (115) and Spencer Chadwick (123). Bond won 15-2 and Chadwick won 11-0.
In junior varsity action, Peyton Keefe (115) earned a third-period pin and A.J. Moyer (123) claimed a first-period pin.
The Navy-and-Red traveled to Heritage on Friday afternoon and scored a 43-27 decision over the Generals.
Bond, Cannington, Parker Greco, Kaleb Burris and Nicholas Cigalina all won with first-period pins. George Sholtz won by decision in overtime. Chadwick claimed a 9-0 major decision and Jack Harris won by forfeit.
In JV matches, Brady Wilson won twice by pin, while Keefe and Moyer both won by decision.
Individual results for the Generals had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge capped the week with a match against Ringgold, but suffered a 46-22 defeat. Cigalina and Harris won by pin in the first period. Bond earned a 14-1 major decision and Parker won his match by forfeit.
Keefe, Moyer and Wilson won by pin in JV match, while Traye Stahl won by decision.
Individual winners for the Tigers had not been reported as of press time and results of the Mustangs’ home matches with Dade and Lakeview on Monday were also not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee takes down Trion, Lakeview
The Trojans scored a 46-31 victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday behind seven pins and one minor decision. Trion had seven match wins, but only scored three 6-points wins, one coming on a forfeit.
Noah Brown (72 pounds), Carson Alexander (86), Landon Brown (108), Brock Curtchfield (130), Mason Dougherty (140), Avery Bloodworth (150) and Jonah Davenport (180) won by pinfall, while Layne Vaughn (123) earned four points for a major decision.
Two days earlier, the Trojans rolled to an 87-0 win over the Warriors as Alexander (86), Peyton Mullins (94), Landon Brown (108), Cannon Voiles (115), Dougherty (140) and Bloodworth (150) all won by pin. Jacob McCullough (72), Noah Brown (78), Kadin Ellis (100), Vaughn (123), Crutchfield (130), Dalton Russell (165), Ely Stevens (220) and Griffey Moore (HWT) won by forfeit. Davenport (180) earned a 3-point minor decision in his match.
Individual results for the Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold gets by Dade
The Tigers scored a very narrow 42-39 win over Dade County on Thursday behind victories by Gavin Wright, Chandler Craig, Pierce Pennington, Briley Cropper, Brayden Syler, Tristan Busch and Bryce Hart.
The NGAC Duals will be this Saturday at LaFayette Middle School and the NGAC Traditional tournament will be held Dec. 18-19 at Rossville.