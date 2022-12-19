The Chattanooga Mocs split a pair of dual matches this past Friday afternoon at Gardner-Webb. It started with a 20-15 loss to SIUE and closed with a 26-10 romp over Clarion.

“I believe in all of our guys to go out and compete, but they have to take advantage of those opportunities when they come,” Coach Kyle Ruschell shared.

