The Chattanooga Mocs split a pair of dual matches this past Friday afternoon at Gardner-Webb. It started with a 20-15 loss to SIUE and closed with a 26-10 romp over Clarion.
“I believe in all of our guys to go out and compete, but they have to take advantage of those opportunities when they come,” Coach Kyle Ruschell shared.
“We didn’t do that in the first match. It was good to see us rebound, wrestle hard and beat a good team in Clarion.”
The morning was a near-miss for the Mocs. Brayden Palmer gave the squad an early 5-3 lead, but just one win in the next five classes put the group in a 17-8 hole heading into the final three matches.
Matthew Waddell’s major and Jake Boyd’s decision sent the two squads into the 285-pound bout with the Mocs trailing 17-15. The Cougars clinched the 20-15 win with a 3-0 decision at heavyweight. That would not be duplicated in round two.
It was a see-saw matchup through 165. Chattanooga took decisions by Logan Ashton (125), Palmer (133) and Lincoln Heck (157). It was 10-9 after Clarion’s major at 165 when the script flipped. Rocky Jordan (174) and Matthew Waddell (184) put an exclamation point on that.
Jordan worked quickly in securing a first-period tech fall. He reached a 15-point cushion (16-1) in just 2:35 to push the team to a 14-10 lead. Waddell’s matchup was the premier with him entering ranked 31st and Clarion’s Will Feldkamp at No. 27.
Waddell did not have any interest in drama. He took no time putting Feldkamp on his back and securing the fall in 32 seconds. Jake Boyd put any Golden Eagle comeback hopes to bed with a 4-3 decision at 197 and Andrew completed the scoring with his own decision at 285.
JORDAN WINS SOCON AWARD
Jordan was the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week the league office announced this past Wednesday afternoon. The junior earned the award winning his lone match of the previous week.
Ranked 16th nationally going into the Iowa match on Dec. 10, he matched up with No. 14-ranked Nelson Brands. The two went toe-to-toe, only allowing a single escape point apiece. Then with 48 seconds remaining, Jordan put his stamp on the match.
Brands battled to escape, reverse, etc., but Jordan would have none of it, riding him out for the three points. The win closed the team score to 13-12 in favor of the second-ranked Hawkeyes, but the Mocs could not get the wins necessary over the final three weights to earn the victory.