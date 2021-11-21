The Heritage Generals moved to 3-1 in dual meets this season after winning twice at Pickens High School on Tuesday.
Heritage defeated Coosa, 64-18, and took down the host Dragons, 45-36.
Andy Garcia, who wrestled one match each at 106 and 113 pounds, went 2-0 with two pins, while Skylar Grant (170) and Nolan Caylor (195) both also went 2-0 with two pins.
Tate Thomas (106, 113), Victor Johnson (132, 138) and Cayman Hughey (145) were all 2-0 with one pin. Mason Day (152), Mike Stokes (152), Dax Akers (160) and Braeden Oliver (HWT) were each 1-0 with one pin, while Evan Wingrove (160) was 1-0 on the night.
Dagon Posten (120) and Tanner Kirby (220) each went 1-1 with Posten winning his match by pin. Conner Pennington (126), Andrew Moore (132, 138) and Conner McGinnis (182) also wrestled for the Generals.
In junior varsity matches, Hayden Scheeler, Caden Simpson, Cameron Blankenship and Logan Beasley were all 2-0. Gavin McWhorter went 2-1 with one pin and Damon Jones finished 1-1 with one pin.
Heritage will head to Valdosta on Tuesday for the annual Grapple on the Gridiron tournament.
Northwest hosts six-team dual event
A pair of extremely young squads in LaFayette and Ridgeland opened the 2021-22 wrestling season by participating in the Northwest Whitfield Duals in Tunnel Hill on Saturday.
LaFayette went 3-2 on the day. They defeated Murray County (45-34), Ridgeland (60-18) and Gordon Central (60-24), while they suffered losses to Rockmart (66-12) and Northwest Whitfield (43-35).
Jacob Brown went 5-0 on the day while wrestling at 195 pounds. Luke Prater had four wins at 126. Ethan Gilbert also had four wins at 170, and Caleb Zwiger picked up three wins at 182.
Spencer Chadwick (145) and Jonah Neal (152/160) also had three wins each, while Dalton Griffin (113), Ashton Fox (132), Timothy Alexander (160) and Hayden Camp (220) each won twice on Saturday.
Eli Hudson (106), Shelby Hall (113), Malachi Miller (120), Gabe Warren (138), Jack Harris (285) and Ben Foley (285) all picked up one victory.
Ridgeland finished 1-4 on the day, beating Gordon Central (54-30), but losing to Rockmart (83-0), Northwest (47-24) and Murray County (60-23), in addition to their loss to the Ramblers.
Chris Hunter (106) and Hunter Barber (113), along with William Tredy (138), all had three victories. Easton Broome (120), Evan Doyle (126) and Caleb Woody (195) won two matches apiece.
Aiden Barber (126), Ma Rhodes (132), Cameron Bain (145), Jaleel Choice (152), Alex Persinger (152) and Elijah O’Shields (182) each picked up one victory.
LaFayette will wrestle at the Coahulla Creek JV Scramble on Monday and both teams will participate in the Trion Thanksgiving Duals on Nov. 27.