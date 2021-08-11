Luke Martin, a former Rome Circuit assistant district attorney and chair of the Floyd County GOP, announced Wednesday he is running for the Georgia State Senate District 52 seat.
The seat is currently held by state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who said he's planning to seek reelection.
Martin took an aggressively conservative stance in his announcement promising to "stand up to the radical left and RINO Republicans."
"Critical race theory, corrupt politicians, endless wars, devaluing our dollar, and trampling our Constitutional rights... enough is enough," he said in a statement. "It’s time to defeat socialism and revive the free-market American dream. Join me as we stand firm for limiting government and empowering WE THE PEOPLE.”
The district covers all of Floyd and parts of Chattooga, Gordon, and Bartow counties.
Hufstetler was first elected in 2012 and since 2017 he's chaired the Senate Finance Committee. He pointed out Tuesday that the 2022 elections will be up in the air until the Georgia General Assembly redraws the district lines in a special session that will be called sometime this fall.
"The districts are going to stretch closer to Atlanta, because the population is there," Hufstetler said. "I'm hoping it's not going to change too much."
A big shift could set the stage for a big shake-up, with the possibility of Floyd no longer being the dominant county in the district.
Bartow County school board chair Derek Keeney, another Republican, has also launched a bid for the state Senate. He's seeking the District 14 seat being vacated by Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, who's running for Labor Commissioner.
That district covers half of Bartow, half of Cherokee and a tiny bit of Cobb County. Keeney lives north of Cartersville and just east of U.S. 41, which is close to the current line between the two districts.
While congressional candidates don't have to live in their district, state legislators do.
Census numbers are expected to be released in the next few days. Each voting district must have approximately the same number of people and Gov. Brian Kemp will be calling a special session to make the necessary adjustments, which will be in place for the 2022 elections.