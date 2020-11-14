A total of 140 runners, ranging in age from 9 to 80, converged on Barnhardt Circle on a chilly Saturday morning for the Fort Oglethorpe 5K.
The race began ended near the 6th Cavalry Museum and included a loop through the Fairlawn Acres neighborhood, including a section on the Honor Park trail. The course was certified by USATF.
Twenty-six year-old Matthew Marshall of Chattanooga was the men’s overall winner as he crossed the finish line in a time of 16:08. He was followed by 22 year-old Micah Smart of Chattanooga with a time of 17:42, while Ringgold’s James Mason, who took third with a time of 18:59.
The rest of the men’s top 10 featured 15 year-old Jorge Mares of Dalton (19:03), 42 year-old Anthony Daniell of Dalton (19:34), 13 year-old Henry Webb of Ringgold (19.35), 28 year-old Patrick O’Hagan of South Pittsburg (20:00), 38 year-old Jim Foster of Chattanooga (20:00), 45 year-old Jason Webb of Ringgold (20:02), and 44 year-old David Kelman of Chattanooga (20:13).
The overall female winner was 15 year-old Helen Webb of Ringgold, who crossed the line in 20:04. Webb had the 10th-fastest overall time of any runner in the race. The rest of the top three included 25 year-old Taylor Sawyer of Chattanooga, who came home in 20:15 and 16 year-old Tara Jessen of Signal Mountain, who crossed in 20:21.
The rest of the women’s top 10 was 24 year-old Margaret Fitch of Chattanooga (21:35), 44 year-old Janis Kelman of Chattanooga (22:00), 15 year-old Addison Johnson of Hixson (23:05), 52 year-old Barbara Ensign of Chattanooga (24:07), 34 year-old Brittany Harris of Chattanooga (24:22), 61 year-old Karen Leavitt of Hixson (25:05) and 30 year-old Ashley Dimaiolo of Rossville (25:09).
The race served as the only fundraiser for the 6th Calvary Museum this year.