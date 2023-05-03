April 17, 2023, 6:00 pm, meeting by Zoom and in-person
Present: David Boyle, Connie Forester, Davene Nichols. Sharleen Robinson, Mary McConnell, by proxy. Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for March 20, 2023, were approved unanimously on a motion by (1) Connie and (2) Davene.
Treasurer’s report was received: March 2023; Checking = $24,988.52. Income in March= $267, $1115.00 from Friends Memberships, Gift Shop. Expenses: $540.00 – back porch remodel.
OLD BUSINESS:
Update of Friends Membership Campaign, excellent response and some still arriving. Sharleen has some ideas for reaching out to new people. David will prepare a different letter. She may make announcements at meetings of related history groups
Update on Gift Shop. The back porch remodeling is complete and the Gift Shop is set up with the inventory up-to-date. The wooden bowls are bringing a good price.
NEW BUSINESS:
Mother’s Day Tea is still uncertain, depending on volunteers available.
WORK AREA REPORTS:
Administration/House management. Work day last Friday was good.
Looking for a few new docents. We are now open by appointment and tour duties are not frequent. A Mother’s Day Tea Event, Saturday, May 13, was discussed.
Building and Grounds. Priorities this year include solar coatings for west windows, exterior painting, plaster and wallpaper repairs. The most expensive item will be the exterior painting with replacement of deteriorated boards.
There may be a historic tour of the LaFayette Cemetery. Connie Forester will assist and will contact the high school drama club for possible assistance.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Next board meeting: Monday, May 15, 6:00 at the Marsh House and hybrid on Zoom.
Article submitted by David Boyle, recording secretary
