Marriages for Feb. 5, 2022 Roman Record Feb 5, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samantha Marie Riley married Noah Xavier Roffe Jordan on Jan. 31, 2022.Hunter Chase Hammit married Julia Ann Krieger on Jan. 29, 2022.Jordan Alexander Reed married Jessica Renee Nicole Hollis on Jan. 28, 2022.Andrew Scott Garrison married Sanah Salem Salem on Jan. 26, 2022.Cassie Breanna Mchone married Andrey Alexandrovich Ilyasov on Jan. 27, 2022.Eva Shaw Singleton married Robert Dean Mathis on Jan. 22, 2022.Steven Joseph Powers married Michelle Castellanos on Jan. 22, 2022.Sabrina Roselle Sims married Donnell Garrett on Jan. 15, 2022.Charles Glenn Nicholson III married Sydney Taylor Shell on Jan. 22, 2022.Teresa Diane Sewell married Burt Elbert Fain on Jan. 25, 2022.Dyneshia Danielle Ragland married Justin Charles Spivey on Jan. 22, 2022.Collette Rae Crouch married Terry L. Crider on Jan. 15, 2022.Megan Rebecca Fitchett married Mickey Dillan Bradford on Jan. 14, 2022.James Martin Ball married Harriett M. Owens on Jan. 21, 2022.Amy Michelle Deese married Kevin Thomas Botts II on Jan. 16, 2022.Candra Nicole Guice married Nicholas Ryan Holcomb on Jan. 21, 2022.Kaylee Elizabeth Washburn married Bryan James Woodruff on Jan. 15, 2022. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back