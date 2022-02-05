Samantha Marie Riley married Noah Xavier Roffe Jordan on Jan. 31, 2022.

Hunter Chase Hammit married Julia Ann Krieger on Jan. 29, 2022.

Jordan Alexander Reed married Jessica Renee Nicole Hollis on Jan. 28, 2022.

Andrew Scott Garrison married Sanah Salem Salem on Jan. 26, 2022.

Cassie Breanna Mchone married Andrey Alexandrovich Ilyasov on Jan. 27, 2022.

Eva Shaw Singleton married Robert Dean Mathis on Jan. 22, 2022.

Steven Joseph Powers married Michelle Castellanos on Jan. 22, 2022.

Sabrina Roselle Sims married Donnell Garrett on Jan. 15, 2022.

Charles Glenn Nicholson III married Sydney Taylor Shell on Jan. 22, 2022.

Teresa Diane Sewell married Burt Elbert Fain on Jan. 25, 2022.

Dyneshia Danielle Ragland married Justin Charles Spivey on Jan. 22, 2022.

Collette Rae Crouch married Terry L. Crider on Jan. 15, 2022.

Megan Rebecca Fitchett married Mickey Dillan Bradford on Jan. 14, 2022.

James Martin Ball married Harriett M. Owens on Jan. 21, 2022.

Amy Michelle Deese married Kevin Thomas Botts II on Jan. 16, 2022.

Candra Nicole Guice married Nicholas Ryan Holcomb on Jan. 21, 2022.

Kaylee Elizabeth Washburn married Bryan James Woodruff on Jan. 15, 2022.

