Marriages for Feb. 19, 2022 Roman Record Feb 19, 2022 28 min ago

Elissa Shyan Crowe married Andrew Jasper Stephens on Feb. 5, 2022.John Franklin Fields married Ta'Tianna Shantel Moore on Feb. 5, 2022.Joshua Lee Prater married Brandon Aaron Sanders on Feb. 2, 2022.Georgia Leighann Winters married Scott Anthony Cox on Feb. 4, 2022.Jerry Lee McDaniel married Karen Angela Oliver on Jan. 28, 2022.Kayla Nicole Honeycutt married Ciara Hope Beene on Feb. 2, 2022.Mikayla Cheyenne Gentry married Jackson Gwyn Gibson on Feb. 10, 2022.Derick Anthony Stone married Kaitlynn Brooke Barron on Feb. 12, 2022.Kenneth Anselmo David married Natasha Lynette David on Feb. 14, 2022.Deborah Ann Lumpkin married Jessie Lee Dozier Jr. on Feb. 14, 2022.Amanda Roxann Buchanan married Joshua Lee Rodgers on Feb. 14, 2022.