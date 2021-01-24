Tamatha Jean Abdou, 47, 37 Fallen Branch Circle, to Kenyon Earl Ballew, 50, 37 Fallen Branch Circle.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cedartown sisters killed in fatal wreck
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson selling Powder Springs chateau
- Police: Bartow man drove in 411 median, had drugs
- Rome woman arrested on fugitive from justice charges
- Doctors weigh in on how to treat a mild COVID-19 infection from home
- Rome High grad named to Biden's National Security Council
- All hands on deck at AdventHealth as beds hit 100-percent capacity
- Marietta 12-year-old bound for Georgia Tech in the fall
- North Cobb Christian band director arrested, charged with child sex crimes
- Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural