IC Biomedical will open an advanced manufacturing facility to make medical-grade freezers in Bartow County. The new plant will create approximately 80 jobs in a building off Cass-White Road north of Cartersville.
IC Biomedical makes premium cryogenic equipment — including stainless steel and aluminum freezers, Dewar tanks, shippers and other custom appliances — used for safe storage and transportation of a variety of medical products.
“Georgia was the obvious choice for us – a highly trained workforce, transport links, and a state infrastructure committed to the life science sector that is able to support our business in a way no other location could offer,” said IC Biomedical CEO Steve Shaw.
IC Biomedical will operate out of a recently constructed 75,000-square-foot facility. The company will be hiring for positions in advanced manufacturing, engineering and technical development. Individuals interested in careers with IC Biomedical are encouraged to visit icbiomedical.com/careers for additional information.
Bartow County sole Commissioner Steve Taylor said it is also exciting to see the first building in Interstate Commerce Park prove to be a big success. The industrial site is located about a mile east of I-75 at Exit 296.
“I couldn’t have picked a more perfect company,” Taylor said. “I think there is a really good wage that comes with the jobs, so we’re really happy.”
Taylor has spoken frequently about wanting to attract high tech manufacturing jobs, in particular, to Bartow County. The focus was echoed by Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, in a press release.
“Recent events have proven the importance of IC Biomedical’s products within our global health ecosystems,” Wilson said.
“Home to top-ranked research universities and organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Task Force for Global Health, Georgia is a hotbed for every aspect of the life sciences industry – from research and development to production and distribution,” he added.