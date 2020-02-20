Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday a $22 million expansion by flooring manufacturer Mannington Mills Inc. in Gordon County.
The company purchased a 10.5-acre site in Calhoun that will expand upon the company’s manufacturing presence in the state and create 268 jobs.
“This expansion is more great news for Northwest Georgia and a testament to existing industries in our state receiving a major return on their investments,” said Kemp.
Mannington Mills is considered one of the world’s leading manufacturers of residential and commercial flooring, with operations across the United States as well as in the United Kingdom. Georgia has been home to three Mannington Mills facilities for 53 years, and this is the third expansion in two years at the Calhoun facility.
“Acquisition of this site is part of Mannington’s long-term growth investment plan for the Northwest Georgia area," said President and CEO Russell Grizzle.
“Mannington continues to experience high demand for the flooring products we make in Georgia, and this will help us accommodate and capitalize further on that demand,” he said.
In 2019, Georgia was the number one exporter among U.S. states for floor covering products with a total export value of $485.4 million, and Northwest Georgia hosts the bulk of the state’s floor covering industries.
The state's newest strategic logistics asset -- the nearby Appalachian Regional Port - plays a key role in Georgia’s supply chain network, officials said.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce Division on the project, in partnership with the Development Authority of Gordon County, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and North Georgia EMC.