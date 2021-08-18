A 57-year-old West Rome man faces a felony habitual violator charge after police say he was doing 70 mph on the loop near Turner Chapel Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marlon Dewyatt Cook also faces a misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding charges.
Man charged with illegally entering North Broad Street residence
A Rome man is being held without bond after he entered a home on the 1400 block of North Broad Street early Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Juan Monte Elder, 53, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and violating his probation.
Rome man faces ecstasy possession charge
A Rome man was arrested on Kingston Highway by Floyd County police early Wednesday on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jack Robinson, 38, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Police say Robinson had a small amount of marijuana and ecstasy.