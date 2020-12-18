A Rome man who is accused of taking more than $4,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store on Shorter Avenue now also faces a drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quentin Lee Sisk, 33,was arrested on Riverbend Drive Thursday on a felony warrant for theft by shoplifting. He is accused of taking lottery tickets from a store at 2221 Shorter Avenue between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2.
During a search following his arrest, officers found a glass smoking pipe on Sisk which contained methamphetamine residue.
Sisk is charged with felony theft by shoplifting and felony possession of methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Haralson County woman charged with felony forgery
Floyd County police have charged a Haralson County woman with felony forgery and false statements and writings as the result of an incident that occurred on U.S. 411 east at Biddy Road in September, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Starla Brianna Parker, 22, of Buchanan was pulled over for a traffic violation and did not have a driver's license on her at the time. She signed the name of a younger sister to the citations issued by police.
Thursday, police learned that Parker had signed a false name to the citations because she had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time.
Parker is also charged with misdemeanors for failure to appear, driving without a license, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.
Traffic stop leads to DUI, drug charges against Polk County man
A Cedartown man was arrested on a drug charge and traffic violation early Friday on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Matthew Cameron Arrington, 30, of Cedartown was arrested after a traffic stop at the Economy Inn. After Rome police stopped the vehicle Arrington was driving, they determined that he had been driving under the influence and was in possession of a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in it.
Arrington is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for an improper lane change, DUI and possession of drug related objects.
Incident at Floyd Prison leads to inmate arrest
A former inmate at the Floyd County Prison has been returned to Rome to face charges stemming from an altercation at the prison in February, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emerson Daquan Grover, 22, of Jacksonville, Florida, was brought to Rome from the Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville Thursday.
Grover allegedly assaulted another prisoner on February 8, breaking the other inmate's jaw during the assault. Grover is charged with felony riot on a penal institution and aggravated battery.
Report: Man threw charcoal grill onto vehicle
A Rome man who allegedly threw a grill onto the hood and windshield of another person's 2003 Chevrolet Impala faces two counts of felony criminal damage to property, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antionne Lamar Frazier, 44, of Cedartown was picked up at the Polk County Jail Thursday and brought back to Rome to face charges related to incidents that are alleged to have occurred on Dec. 4 at a residence on East 13th Street.
Frazier is also alleged to have battered the hood of another person's Cadillac with his fists and a trash can during an altercation around 12:30 a.m. the same day.