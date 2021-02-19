A 26-year-old man is charged with forcibly raping a minor over a two year period of time, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Tyler Bailey, is charged with sexually assaulting the person at a home in West Rome multiple times between January 2018 and 2020. He remained in jail without bond late Friday.
Report: Man threatened woman with a pistol
A Lindale man faces felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges on accusations that he pointed a 9mm pistol at a woman's head and told her "you going to die today," reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donald Keith Cromer, 48, was in a fight with a woman he formerly lived with when he reportedly drew the pistol. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and battery under the Family Violence Act.
He remained in jail Friday with a $16,500 bond.
2 charged with meth possession after Mt. Alto Road traffic stop
Two people face a felony meth possession charge after police found a syringe containing the drug during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Preston Riley, 53, and Victoria Lynn Busby, 31, were both in a car when pulled over near the intersection of Mt. Alto Road and McCrary Drive. A Rome police officer reported the drugs were within their areas of control. They're both also facing a misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Police: Adairsville man had drugs, gun
A 25-year-old Adairsville man faces drug and gun charges related to a traffic stop on Martha Berry Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dywan Dwight Haywood is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The report did not specify which type of drug Haywood had. He is also charged with misdemeanor failure to yield.