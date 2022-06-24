A Rome man was arrested on Woods Road after he reportedly stole items from a person's carport and entered a home to steal other items.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arnold Lebron Uren, 69, stole several purses from the property. He is charged with felony first degree burglary, theft by taking and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.
Report: Rome woman had stolen vehicle
A Rome woman is charged with felony motor vehicle theft after she was arrested on Cedar Avenue and Floyd County Police found she was driving a vehicle that didn't belong to her, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angela Sunshine Boatner, 43 also had a glass pipe containing meth residue. She is additionally charged with felony meth possession. Boatner was held without bond Friday.
Report: Rome woman attempted to sell stolen motorcycles
A Rome woman is accused of trying to sell two stolen motorcycles in May and is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tera Leann Owens, 43, knew the motorcycles were stolen when she attempted to sell them. She was released on bond Monday.
Report: Rome man had stolen vehicle
A Rome man is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property after Floyd County police found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Andrew Arp, 26, was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.
Man charged with sale of meth
A homeless man was arrested on Redmond Circle after Rome police found meth in his possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Ariel Marcellus Wright, 33, is charged with felony sale of meth, unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.