A Rome man was arrested on Woods Road after he reportedly stole items from a person's carport and entered a home to steal other items.

Arnold Lebron Uren, 69, stole several purses from the property. He is charged with felony first degree burglary, theft by taking and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.

Report: Rome woman had stolen vehicle

A Rome woman is charged with felony motor vehicle theft after she was arrested on Cedar Avenue and Floyd County Police found she was driving a vehicle that didn't belong to her, reports stated.

Angela Sunshine Boatner, 43 also had a glass pipe containing meth residue. She is additionally charged with felony meth possession. Boatner was held without bond Friday.

Report: Rome woman attempted to sell stolen motorcycles

A Rome woman is accused of trying to sell two stolen motorcycles in May and is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Tera Leann Owens, 43, knew the motorcycles were stolen when she attempted to sell them. She was released on bond Monday.

Report: Rome man had stolen vehicle

A Rome man is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property after Floyd County police found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, reports stated.

Michael Andrew Arp, 26, was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.

Man charged with sale of meth

A homeless man was arrested on Redmond Circle after Rome police found meth in his possession, reports stated.

After Ariel Marcellus Wright, 33, is charged with felony sale of meth, unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.

Olivia Morley, staff writer

