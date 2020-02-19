A Rome man is jailed on a felony aggravated child molestation charge for incidents that are alleged to have occurred at Lake Arrowhead on Feb. 10.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dakota Ray Brown Jr., 24, is accused of enticing a 15-year-old girl to perform immoral or indecent acts with him at the series of lakes on Floyd Springs Road.
Theft of wood burning stove leads to arrest
A Rome man is charged with felony burglary after allegedly attempting to take a wood-burning stove from the porch of a home on Melton Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Collin Cox, 36, is accused of going onto the porch with another individual to take the wood-burning stove around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. When law enforcement personnel showed up, the other person fled but Cox was taken into custody.
Man facing forgery, false statement charges
Floyd County deputies picked up a man in Louisiana and returned him to Rome to face a series of felony charges stemming from crimes that occurred in 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barnes Ernest Parker, 45, of Harrison, Georgia, was picked up from a facility in Orleans Parrish and returned to Rome Wednesday to face charges of forgery and making false statements and writings.
Parker is accused of altering a birth certificate on an application for a driver’s license at the Department of Driver Services office on Martha Berry Highway on Jan. 20, 2017.
Report: Man attacked another with blunt object, yelled ‘I’m going to kill you’
A Lindale man was in jail without bond Wednesday night on a felony charge of aggravated assault. Reports stated he attacked a man with a blunt object and kicked him in the face.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Russell Hendrix, 56, yelled “I’m going to kill you” as he repeatedly hit another man in the head and neck on Feb. 10. The officer observed cuts on the other man’s neck and stated that his face was covered in blood. The attacked man also had trouble using his mouth due to the injuries.
