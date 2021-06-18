A Floyd County man faces aggravated child molestation and terroristic threat charges after reportedly threatening to kill the child if they told anyone, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dwight Allan Smith, 59, was arrested at his home Thursday. The incidents occurred between 2012 and 2016. At one point Smith threatened to kill the child if they told anyone.
Smith is charged felony for two counts of aggravated child molestation, terroristic threats and acts and cruelty to children in the first degree.