The health outlook for 2022 has to be better than 2020 or 2021, according to Bobbie Allison-Standefer.
"How many people were caught off guard when the pandemic hit? No one would have ever thought end of life planning would be so important. Those who did not survive the virus probably were surprised and families struggled to cope and pay for funerals," said Allison-Standefer, certified senior advisor, Medicare benefits specialist and counselor for Wilson Funeral Homes.
Financial planners urge people to get their affairs in order so they will not be caught off guard or burden their families with tasks they could have completed; funeral homes have been overflowing with those families the past two years, Allison-Standefer said.
End of life directives such as medical power of attorneys and durable power of attorneys, which stay in force after your death, should be in your files. Planning your own life celebration with the pictures and memorabilia that tell your family what was important to you in life while they grieve would help them. Pay for your own funeral and lock the price of it in place so if you have insurance, it can go to pay bills or go to whatever would make life easier on those loved ones you left behind, Allison-Standefer explained.
"Give yourself the gift of peace of mind," she advised. "Then enjoy your life and your family in 2022. Exercise -- even if just walking three times a week -- and eating healthy foods will enrich your quality of life."
"The new Medicare Advantage plans concentrate on wellness with gym memberships, dental, vision and hearing benefits," she said. "Drug plans are included to satisfy the government’s requirement that you have one, so if you are 65 or older and on Medicare, they are worth looking at to see if they are a good fit for you. Ask a specialist who will assess your health needs and help you choose the right health plan for you."
Allison-Standefer reminds people to be prepared for the end of life, but also plan for a full life, as well. Love, laughter, family and friends are important. Find activities you enjoy, which are abundant when senior centers are open, or at your church. Volunteer to help others. Feeling good about your life is important.
Life is truly what you make it. Enjoy 2022, Allison-Standefer said.