A few years after losing its Main Street designation, the city of LaFayette is resuming its downtown development efforts.
The city is currently advertising for a Main Street coordinator. This individual will report to the consultant the city has hired to manage economic development initiatives, Elizabeth Wells, who said the job posting will remain open until the "right candidate" is found.
"We currently do not have a Main Street designation," Wells said. "We wanted to rebuild the program from scratch with all of the new and exciting things that we have going on in the City."
Wells said the city's Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is "doing some very forward thinking, planning and investing," and the city will soon learn if it has been accepted as a new start-up program. If not accepted as a start-up, the city will follow Main Street's principles and participate as an affiliate program.
Main Street is a historic-preservation-based, downtown redevelopment program established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980 and is managed by the Trust's subsidiary, the National Main Street Center. Programs maintain their accreditation by meeting benchmarks in 10 different areas, following Main Street's trademark Four Point Approach: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality (business enhancement).
LaFayette was designated as a Main Street program in 2007, following an 18-month start-up process, that involved community education and building a broad base of support. The city lost its designation in ????, dropped back to affiliate status and the lost that status in ????; the city lost both designations for failing to meet program requirements, according to the Department of Community Affairs Office of Downtown Development.
The city's historic preservation commission has been defunct since 2012 when several of its members resigned.
Earlier this year city officials announced the city’s selection for a grant to develop a downtown master plan with assistance from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. The Lyndhurst Foundation, Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Cities Foundation are funding the plan.
The Main Street coordinator would be a key position to guide these new efforts.
Wells said she and city manager David Hamilton will conduct the interviews and then conduct a group interview with some of the DDA members. The city manager will make the final decision in the hiring process.
The job posting lists as knowledge and skill requirements "excellent oral and written communication skills; exceptional organizational skills; project management experience; demonstrated success in event management; ability to work flexible hours, including some weekends and evenings; and volunteer and/or non-profit coordination."
The posting lists for education and experience bachelor’s or associate's degree from an accredited college or university or commiserate experience, but a degree is not required. A major focus is preferred in "public administration, business administration, historic preservation, marketing, public relations, planning, nonprofit administration, economic and/or community development."