Endorsements: Sheriff Tim Burkhalter; Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne; Mayor Rob Ware, Cave Spring; State Rep. Katie Dempsey; Rome City Commissioners Jamie Doss, Wendy Davis, Jim Bojo, Randy Quick; Floyd County school board members Tony Daniel, Jay Shell, Chip Hood, Melinda Jeffers, Melinda Strickland: Rome City school board member Alvin Jackson; John Mayes, former county commissioner; Bryan Shealy, former county school board chairman; former chief magistrate Jerry Wood; Barry Henderson, former county coroner; Jim Ford, former tax commissioner; Howard “Buzz” Wachsteter, former Rome commissioner; Ed Hine, former state senator; David Doss, former county commissioner.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Sisters whose bodies were dumped off loop bridge identified
- Johns Creek man charged with molestation, more after being found pantless with 13-year-old
- GSCO: 21-year-old woman charged with molestation after sex with young teen
- Metro Task Force arrests 4 in Lindale drug bust
- Rome man facing two counts of child molestation
- UPDATE: DPH drops Floyd COVID-19 cases back to 157 Sunday night, Georgia cases rise by 1,000
- Original Daisy Duke actress booked to attend Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally in July
- A family affair: Rome City Brewing Company cans what may be its last run
- Five arrested on possession and selling of meth charges
- Report: Alabama man traveled to Floyd County for sex with child