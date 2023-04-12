Maggie Ralston, FNP-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

Maggie Ralston, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Maggie Ralston, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road.

Ralston joins William Hamilton, MD, and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road. From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the clinic’s family medicine professionals provide you and your loved ones with the expert medical care you need.

