Maggie Ralston, FNP-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Maggie Ralston, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road.
Ralston joins William Hamilton, MD, and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road. From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the clinic’s family medicine professionals provide you and your loved ones with the expert medical care you need.
Ralston partners with you and works collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team to accomplish your desired treatment goals with care and compassion. “I am passionate about helping patients navigate their medical conditions and finding treatment plans that they will adhere to and execute,” said Ralston. “It is very important to me that patients understand the ‘why’ when formulating treatment options and plans of care.”
Ralston earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Augusta University in Georgia. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia. Ralston is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road, please call 706-625-0022.