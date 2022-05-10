Made to Mingle event set for Thursday From staff reports May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will host a Made to Mingle event Thursday, May 12. This year's event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Complex Black & Gold Pavilion, and is open to all chamber members and their guests.Made to Mingle is the Young Professionals' social event of the year, according to the chamber. There will be music, light bites and beverages, corn hole, prize drawings, and plenty of time to mingle.Sponsored by Mohawk Industries, this is a family-friendly event, so grab a couple chairs and the kiddos. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Longtime Rome mainstay, China City, to close Friday David Carroll: I have breaking news UPDATE: Man who went missing last week found in Alabama and is safe with family Donut Castle closing its doors Teen in stable condition after shooting on Dodd Boulevard Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back