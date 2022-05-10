Made to Mingle event set for Thursday
Gordon County Chamber of Commerce

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will host a Made to Mingle event Thursday, May 12. 

This year's event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Complex Black & Gold Pavilion, and is open to all chamber members and their guests.

Made to Mingle is the Young Professionals' social event of the year, according to the chamber. There will be music, light bites and beverages, corn hole, prize drawings, and plenty of time to mingle.

Sponsored by Mohawk Industries, this is a family-friendly event, so grab a couple chairs and the kiddos. 

