Sparks and a zapping sound are coming from a welder permanently affixing the parts and tubes that will eventually be the frame of a Suzuki ATV.
This is what greets Rome Floyd Chamber visitors as they walk onto the assembly line of the Rome plant.
Sparks and a zapping sound are coming from a welder permanently affixing the parts and tubes that will eventually be the frame of a Suzuki ATV.
This is what greets Rome Floyd Chamber visitors as they walk onto the assembly line of the Rome plant.
The plant includes an advanced conveyor assembly line process with robotic subassembly of ATV frames, electro-coated treatment of frames, powder-coat paint and continuous, in-process quality-control inspection.
It was also reported in a 2002 Rome News-Tribune article by the late John Willis as the company’s first American manufacturing facility.
As they walked through the plant, Suzuki public relations rep Kelly Floyd explained that there’s something special about the Rome plant.
“If you see these ATVs anywhere in the world, they were manufactured right here in Rome,” he said.
Approximately 60% of the ATVs made in Rome remain in the U.S. while the remainder are sold internationally.
From the beginning — the welding of that metal tubing for the frame, to the assembly line, to testing each of the ATVs before they’re packed up and shipped across the globe — it all happens here in Rome.
“Not only are we proud that Suzuki is in our community and ships a quality product across the world, but we’re also thankful that they’re so good to our local community,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith.
Walking past welded racks of dull gray partially assembled frames, Floyd talks about how those frames are stripped to remove impurities before going through the painting process.
“They’re painted black; everything is black,” Floyd said. That electro coating process is particularly strong, he said, and stands up to corrosive elements like salt water in beach patrols.
“Our customers in Ireland love it,” he told the Chamber group.
Geared toward efficiencyThe factory completes in the neighborhood of 70 ATVs per day, Floyd said.
Kaizen is a Japanese word that roughly translates to “continuous improvement,” Floyd said, and is a company concept. If a worker comes up with an idea that leads to an increase in line efficiency, and the company saves money during the manufacturing process, that worker is rewarded.
As an example, Floyd said if an idea is presented and saves the company $100 then that worker will be awarded with 10% of that savings.
Some of the innovations at the plant include an assembly line floor that can be raised or lowered to fit the particular job. As they work on different sizes and types of ATVs, that floor is moved so workers are able to access the areas of the vehicle they need to reach.
A shiny green King Quad 500AXi gets its finishing touches as it moves its way down the assembly line toward testing. A technician gasses up the newly built ATV on a treadmill-like apparatus and begins going through a checklist — lights, engine, steering, etc.
Then it gets boxed up, ready for shipment.
“When it leaves this plant we make sure that everything that should work does work,” Floyd said.
JBailey@RN-T.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.