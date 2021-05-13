As spring begins to round the corner to summer, the busy season for home improvement is entering high gear. The do-it-yourself movement, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 15 months, has prompted the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center north of room to add another 15 fulltime employees to its staff.
The company will hold a job fair Tuesday, May 18, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the distribution center off Georgia Highway 140. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and potentially get a job offer on the spot. All of the job offers will be contingent on background checks and drug screen results.
Next Tuesday has been dubbed Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day nationwide and the company plans to add more than 1,600 operations team members across 17 distribution centers nationwide. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year.
The mammoth regional distribution center opened in April of 2013. It encpmpasses more han a million square feet and is roughly equivalent to approximately 31 football fields under one roof. It cost approximately $125 million.
Day, night and weekend shifts are available. The company offers competitive pay, performance bonuses and a wide variety of benefits.
Job candidates will be asked to wear a mask while inside the building Tuesday and should have a photo ID with them. No resumes are required for Tuesday’s hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com.