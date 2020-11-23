With three days left until Thanksgiving, organizers are still taking donations for the 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Love Feast.
The event will take place on Thursday at Rome Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where Rev. Terrell Shields and dozens of volunteers will hand out free meals to those in need. They'll be taking reservations now until 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Shields.
Last year, around 3,000 meals were given out and he expects even more this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's event will be drive-thru and pick-up only to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Volunteers will either serve the meals inside or outside, depending on the weather.
Volunteers will be set up at the Civic Center Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to accept dessert and clothing donations.
Those wanting to make a monetary donation can make a check out to “Thanksgiving Love Feast,” P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA, 30161. People can also make donations using Cashapp and sending money to $Lovefeast1987.
To place orders, ask questions about volunteering or for more information, call 706-234-2091.
To help Shields out, Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew hosted a Rome Unity Rally at the fairgrounds on Sunday to allow people to bring coats, jackets and monetary donations.
While they had a small turnout, there were still able to collect some items and money, as well as toys for Toys for Tots.
Askew is a member of the Rome Exchange Club, who oversees the annual toy drive each year. Right now, people can donate money and boxes up until Dec. 10, when Floyd Medical Center EMTs will come collect the boxes.
Like the love feast, Askew and other organizers plan on needing more toys and donations than usual.
For any questions or if you want to donate to Toys for Tots, contact Hatcher at rometoys@gmail.com or 706-506-4635.