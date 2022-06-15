U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, pushed back Wednesday against new video released by the January 6th Committee raising questions about a tour he gave constituents the day before the Capitol riot.
“The select committee’s irresponsible actions of releasing information to the press, instead of dealing directly with me, not only shows their lack of interest in pursuing the truth, but also has real and serious consequences,” he said.
An audio recording accompanying Loudermilk’s statement shares phoned-in death threats laced with profanities that were received by his office. A sampling from several calls: I hope you get a Marine firing squad... I hope you die... You deserve to be dragged out on the street and beaten until you’re a bloody mess... He’d better beef up his security...
“These are just a few of the threats that I, my family, and my staff have received since the committee made their baseless allegation, in the media, several weeks ago,” Loudermilk said.
“Once again, instead of contacting me directly, the committee has released carefully edited and select information to the press, with the clear intention of creating a false narrative about the visit to my office by constituents on January 5, 2021. I, my family, and my staff continue to receive serious threats of violence,” he said.
“I hold the J6 committee members and their staff directly responsible for these unfounded accusations and threats.”
Loudermilk did not address elements of the committee’s video, which shows what appears to be one of the visitors taking photos of a stairwell and other mundane locations and recording gleeful threats against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats on the day of the insurrection.